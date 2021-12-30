Automating Ads With Knorex XPO Artificial Intelligence

Knorex has unveiled its latest innovation using its KAIROS AI technology to automatically generate native ads. This solution is now available in its flagship Knorex XPO, the AI-powered cross-channel marketing cloud automation platform.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creating native ads sounds like a simple, straightforward task. That's not until you are required to produce them on a large-scale basis with speed, consistency, timeliness, and variations. Leveraging on Knorex proprietary AI engine, KAIROS; producing ads can now be faster and easier than ever. KAIROS analyzes the destination URL provided and generates five variations of ads with different creatives, headlines, and body texts within seconds. Marketers get to select the ones that best fit their ad campaign while retaining the flexibility to tweak them further. This automation helps to reduce more than half the time needed for ad creation.

"Our business partners, including ad agencies and enterprises were faced with this essential, mundane yet critical task of producing ads on programmatic channels, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, and other advertising channels. They came to us to see how we can help to automate it," said Abhishek Kumar, VP of Engineering. "Tapping on our years of R&D expertise in AI/ machine-learning, Natural Language Generation (NLG), and image recognition, our team took that to task and devised this cutting-edge solution that can now help to automate the generation of ad including recommending the potential ad copies, images, and title, which helps to provide options to speed up the ad generation process. The ads that are selected will be measured and tracked whenever they go live, to provide real-life engagement data which our AI KAIROS engine will use for optimization to improve the ad generation."

Knorex XPO aims to boost the efficiency of marketers and free up resources through automating many of the tedious yet essential processes and tasks. With this new capability, marketers get to further streamline their roles and place more focus on higher value, and strategic work such as campaign development and planning. To learn more about how this technology solution works, or how Knorex XPO can help to automate business, visit http://www.knorex.com.

About Knorex

Knorex provides a cross-channel marketing cloud SaaS platform that enables ad buyers to advertise across the social, search, OTT/CTV, video, display, native, to deliver highly personalized marketing messages to the target audience in an automated way, powered by machine learning. Underpinned by a multi-layered data-driven approach, XPO simplifies end-to-end digital marketing execution and optimization of marketing campaigns, while delivering measurable performance.

