Automobili Lamborghini accelerates the path to decarbonization

From 2023 the Sant'Agata facility will be powered by biomethane, alongside arrival of the much-anticipated hybrid range

Sant'Agata Bolognese, October 14, 2021 - Automobili Lamborghini has announced the implementation of a biomethane installation to power its Sant'Agata Bolognese site. The system will deliver nearly four million cubic meters per year, equating to around 65% of the company's current gas requirements, and will enable a reduction in CO 2 emissions from the current 37% to around 80%, equivalent to a total of over 11,000 tons of CO 2 a year.

This push on the route to sustainability continues the concrete actions by Lamborghini that will lead to a significant reduction in emissions in the space of just a few years.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented, "In the area of sustainability, Lamborghini was a trailblazer in the automotive industry, at a time when the issue was not yet being addressed by large companies, or only partially. Our commitment started in 2009 through a series of programs and investments, which in 2015 led us to achieve "CO 2 -neutral" certification for the entire facility. And today, our path is accelerating with the goal of going from a CO 2 -neutral production site to a CO 2 -neutral company through a holistic approach involving the product, factory, logistics, and supply chain."

From the creation of a park with 10,000 oak trees to bio-monitoring projects with bees, from the construction of one of the largest photovoltaic systems in Emilia-Romagna to the creation of a trigeneration and district heating plant, as well as the recent launch of the sustainable logistics project, Lamborghini is a company that views sustainability as an ethical responsibility.

With the objective of building an even more sustainable future, it is involved in an ambitious program from now until 2030 known as "Direzione Cor Tauri", which takes its name from the brightest star in the Taurus constellation, the bull being the symbol of the brand. A dramatic transformation process driven by the largest investment in its history (€1.5 billion over four years), will lead to the entire product range being completely hybrid by 2024, and to the introduction of a fourth fully electric model by 2030.