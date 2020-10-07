Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers will Showcase Negative Impact during 2020-2024 | Sales of Luxury and Premium Vehicles to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive aftermarket shock absorber and it is poised to grow by USD 2.12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005725/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corp. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., ITT Inc., Kobe Suspensions, LEACREE (Chengdu) Co. Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Showa Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Sales of luxury and premium vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Passenger Vehicles
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • South America
    • Europe
    • MEA

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive aftermarket shock absorbers report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Size
  • Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Trends
  • Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Industry Analysis

This study identifies manufacturers’ shift toward alternative lightweight materials as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket shock absorber growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket shock absorbers growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive aftermarket shock absorber vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

  • Market segmentation by vehicle type
  • Comparison by vehicle type
  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Auto component manufacturers shift towards selective alliances
  • Emergence of additive manufacturing
  • Manufacturers’ shift toward alternative lightweight materials

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corp. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • ITT Inc.
  • Kobe Suspensions
  • LEACREE (Chengdu) Co. Ltd.
  • NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.
  • Showa Corp.
  • Tenneco Inc.
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNORTHEAST BANK : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
05:59pNORTHEAST BANK : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")
PU
05:59pGRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Change of Member of the Corporate Board
PU
05:55pBRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
05:55pScientists Work to Cut Greenhouse Gases, One Cow Burp at a Time
PU
05:55pASQ : Geophysics targets at asq/devex jv in julimar region, wa
PU
05:55pDEVEX RESOURCES : Multiple late-time EM conductors - Sovereign Project
PU
05:55pADEVINTA : ADE) – Extraordinary General Meeting – 29 October 2020
PU
05:52pEASYJET : UK's easyJet signals it may need more government support - Sky News
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Appoints New HR Chief
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group