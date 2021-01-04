Log in
Automotive Batteries Market Size to Grow by Almost 30 Million Units Amid Ongoing Pandemic | Forecasting Strategy for the New Normal | Technavio

01/04/2021
The automotive batteries market is poised to grow by 29.57 million units during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005601/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Batteries Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Batteries Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the automotive batteries market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by decline in price of automotive batteries for electric vehicles.

The automotive batteries market analysis includes Type segment, and Geographic Landscape. This study identifies the rise in sales of passenger cars leading to growth in demand for automotive batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive batteries market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive batteries market covers the following areas:

Automotive Batteries Market Sizing
Automotive Batteries Market Forecast
Automotive Batteries Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Technologies
  • GS Yuasa Corp.
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmBH
  • Saft Groupe SA
  • Toshiba International Corp.

     

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Automotive Battery Testers Market by Type and Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automotive battery testers market size has the potential to grow by USD 96.6 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automotive lead-acid battery market size has the potential to grow by $ 12.26 bn during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • M and HCV - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • LCV - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type volume chart placement
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • M and HCV - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • LCV - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Market opportunity by Type volume chart

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Geographic Landscape by Volume

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Technologies
  • GS Yuasa Corp.
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmBH
  • Saft Groupe SA
  • Toshiba International Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
