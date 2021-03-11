Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automotive Digital Marketing Company Sincro Offers Dealers Lessons on One-Year Anniversary of COVID-19 Emergency

03/11/2021 | 01:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

One year after the U.S. declared COVID-19 a national emergency, automotive digital marketing leader Sincro is providing insights into how dealers can thrive despite its impact.

Since the emergency was declared March 13, 2020, auto dealers have coped with lockdowns, new sanitation guidelines, mask rules, a lack of new car inventory, and increased competition for used cars. Some have pivoted successfully; the Sincro Dealer Trend Report found a majority of dealers increased gross profits in 2020.

In another positive sign, consumer activity on Sincro websites has grown. In February 2021, the average dealer saw year-over-year site visits increase by 25 percent and Vehicle Details Page views grow by 23 percent.

To build on this promising momentum and leverage the pandemic as a catalyst for growth, Sincro recommends the following:

1. Prepare for Continued Inventory Fluctuations

While most OEMs have resumed regular manufacturing after shutdowns in 2020, the global chip shortage is expected to impact production in the first half of 2021. In February 2021, new vehicle inventory on Sincro websites was down 22 percent from a year ago.

Used car sales will continue to be important to dealer success. In addition, most manufacturers and the government are increasingly focusing on electric vehicles, which will impact inventory.

  • Create content, including high-quality images and descriptions, to generate excitement for new models, including EV. Build on OEM promotion around new models, such as creating landing pages, walk-around videos, social media posts and virtual events.
  • Target shoppers who show intent to sell their vehicles by targeting keywords such as Kelley Blue Book, trade in value or Black Book. As well, contact shoppers who purchased a vehicle more than five years ago and may be ready to sell and buy again. Target them with messaging on the value of a trade-in versus selling independently or using a third-party seller.

2. Be Ready for Online Shoppers

Propelled by the pandemic, the amount of research and time car shoppers spend online continues to increase. To capture this opportunity, align with how people want to shop now.

  • Invest in marketing to be visible to shoppers during their digital journey. The Sincro Dealer Trend Report found a significant number of dealers plan to increase digital marketing budgets in 2021, despite forecasting flat sales. Top areas of growth will be digital advertising, social media and SEO. According to eMarketer, digital advertising will jump 21.4 percent this year to $13.3 billion, with the strongest growth in social media and mobile video, banner and search ads.
  • Optimize Google My Business listings with at least three profiles (sales, service, parts), quality images, and an impactful business description. A Sincro dealer poll found only 30 percent had all three recommended pages.

3. Reinforce the Value of Your Local Presence

Dealers provide essential services, jobs and commerce in nearly every community across the nation. They should showcase that commitment to their hometowns.

  • Promote the benefits of buying local, such as knowledgeable sales and service teams, same-day test drives and delivery, and certified repair shop.
  • Use social media to drive shoppers to a dealer’s site and brick-and-mortar stores. As people spend increasing amounts of time online, social media is an ideal low-cost outlet to create and share content and promotions.

About Sincro

Sincro, an Ansira company, provides auto dealers a seamless approach to digital marketing brought to life by intelligent technology, expert services, and powerful strategic insight. Sincro solves complex marketing problems for retailers through offerings that include a modern digital storefront, coordinated omnichannel marketing campaigns, local search strategies and consulting. Sincro is the leading provider of local marketing services and technologies for automotive clients, driving more than 83 million monthly unique visitors through a cross-channel landscape. For more, visit SincroDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pBLACKBERRY  : How EVs are Getting Safety Right
PU
01:40pBARBIE'S FRIEND KEN CELEBRATES A MILESTONE BIRTHDAY : 60
AQ
01:40pASTRAZENECA  : No evidence Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is behind blood clots, Canadian experts say
AQ
01:40pHIRE's CEO Joins ACSESS Toronto Chapter Board to Help Promote & Drive Change for the Canadian Staffing Industry
NE
01:40pAdvanced Proteome Therapeutics Announces Increase of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
01:39pASTRAZENECA  : UK's MHRA Responds To Denmark, Norway, Iceland Suspension Of Astrazeneca Vaccine
RE
01:39pAUTOGRILL S P A  : upbeat on long-term outlook after posting 2020 loss
RE
01:39pWSOG LLC  : WSGF Reports Surge In Beta User Interest For Alt Real Estate Investment Fintech App
PR
01:38pZALARIS  : eFile arrives in the USA
PU
01:38pCNL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : ECB signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields
2'AS LONG AS IT LASTS': Rolls-Royce says can weather crisis despite record loss
3BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
4World stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries ease
5MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Announcement of Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ