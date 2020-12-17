Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market will Grow by Almost $ 650 Million During 2020-2024 | Europe to Offer Significant Opportunities | Technavio

The global automotive driver state monitoring system market is poised to grow by USD 649.37 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The market fragmented with the presence of well-established players that design and develop automotive driver state monitoring systems for OEMs. Most of the players are concentrating on the passenger cars segment. Besides, vendors are also making significant investments in the development of driver state monitoring system for commercial vehicles. Currently, the penetration of the technology is high in developed countries across the Americas and Europe due to the presence of stringent vehicle safety norms. The market is also picking up pace in developing regions such as APAC with the rising focus on passenger safety.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive driver state monitoring system market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The passenger cars segment led the market in 2019.

The passenger cars segment led the market in 2019.

The increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles is the major trend in the market.

The increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during 2020-2024.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during 2020-2024.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seeing Machines Ltd., Tobii AB, and Visteon Corp. are the top players in the market.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seeing Machines Ltd., Tobii AB, and Visteon Corp. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents. However, the high cost of driver state monitoring systems might challenge growth.

The market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents. However, the high cost of driver state monitoring systems might challenge growth.

Europe dominated the market with a 38% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seeing Machines Ltd., Tobii AB, and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of accidents will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of driver state monitoring systems is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive driver state monitoring system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market is segmented as below:

Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA



The passenger cars segment provided maximum opportunities for vendors in 2019. This can be attributed to the rising focus on passenger safety coupled with high sales of passenger vehicles. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Similarly, Europe offered several growth opportunities for vendors in 2019. Germany and France are the key markets for automotive driver state monitoring systems in Europe.

Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive driver state monitoring system market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market Size

Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market Trends

Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive driver state monitoring system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive driver state monitoring system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive driver state monitoring system market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive driver state monitoring system market vendors

