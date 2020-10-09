Automotive Engineering Service Providers Market | Increasing Vehicle Digitization and Electrification to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global automotive engineering service providers market size is poised to grow by USD 5.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Disruptive technology-driven trends in the automotive industry have been propelling automotive OEMs to incorporate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) primarily for product differentiation and gain competitive advantage. The significant demand from the consumer end for increased safety, lower emissions, fuel efficiency, and improved driving experience is also increasing the installation of ADAS, such as speed assist system, park assist system, and other sensors. Increased technological innovations in vehicles have prompted OEMs to partner with consumer electronics, energy, and telecommunications companies. These factors are creating business opportunities for EDP to offer various engineering solutions to optimize products and processes of OEMs and their suppliers. As a result, the automotive engineering service providers market will register steady growth over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major automotive engineering service providers market growth came from the powertrain segment. OEMs are working toward the development of lightweight and fuel-efficient engines, which has been creating significant business opportunities for ESPs. Furthermore, the increasing need for rigorous testing and validation methodologies of engines and their components for compliance with stringent emission standards will drive the global automotive ESP market growth in the powertrain segment.

The increasing disposable income and launch of new car models are primarily driving the automotive engineering service providers market growth in APAC. Moreover, the region has the highest number of potential first-time passenger vehicle buyers. With the improving purchase power in the region, customers are shifting their focus from just price to other factors such as vehicle safety and driver ease and comfort. This will drive the sales of vendors in the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for automotive engineering services in APAC. Market growth rate in this region will be faster than other geographies.

The global automotive engineering service providers market is fragmented. AKKA Technologies SE, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Service SAS, EDAG Engineering Group AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., IAV GmbH Ingenieurgesellschaft Auto und Verkehr, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Ricardo Plc, and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this automotive engineering service providers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the automotive engineering service providers market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Development of Autonomous Vehicles will be a Key Market Trend

The development of autonomous vehicles is one of the significant automotive engineering service providers market trends. Although the autonomous vehicle concept is still in its nascent stage, it has significant business opportunities for market vendors. ESPs such as EDAG Engineering, Bertrandt, IAV, and AVL List are working toward the development of autonomous vehicles. The involvement of players from different industries in the autonomous car domain will create a significant need for automotive engineering solutions. Such factors will drive automotive engineering service providers market growth.

Automotive engineering service providers market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engineering service providers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive engineering service providers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive engineering service providers market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engineering service providers market vendors

