Automotive Event Data Recorder Market to See Maximum Growth in the Passenger Cars Segment Through 2024 | Technavio

10/29/2020 | 12:31am EDT

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, and DENSO Corp. will emerge as major automotive event data recorder market participants during 2020-2024

The automotive event data recorder market is expected to grow by USD 1.55 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the online tutoring services market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006228/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Event Data Recorder Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Event Data Recorder Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The automotive event data recorder market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Automotive Event Data Recorder Market Participants:

Aptiv Plc

Aptiv Plc operates its business through the Advanced Safety and User Experience segment. The company offers Accident Data Recorder 2. it is a second-generation accident data recorder that records 1,000 samples per second data of key vehicle parameters prior to, during, and after a crash.

Continental AG

Continental AG operates its business through segments such as Chassis and Safety, Interior components, Powertrain components, Tires, and ContiTech. The company offers the event data recorder device as an optional software feature. It can be integrated into the Safety Domain Control Unit.

DENSO Corp.

DENSO Corp. operates its business through segments such as Thermal Systems, Powertrain Systems, Electrification Systems, Mobility Systems, Electronic Systems, and Non-Automotive Businesses (Factory Automation and Agriculture). The company manufactures EDR for automotive OEMs such as Toyota Motor Corp.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technvaio.com/report/automotive-event-data-recorder-market-industry-analysis

Automotive Event Data Recorder Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive event data recorder market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

       

The automotive event data recorder market is driven by insurance premium discounts for vehicles with EDRs and favorable regulatory environment supporting EDR adoption. In addition, other factors such as investments in developing autonomous vehicle technologies are expected to trigger the automotive event data recorder market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the automotive event data recorder market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45488

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

