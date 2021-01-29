Log in
Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market 2020-2024- Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

01/29/2021 | 02:34pm EST
The automotive lidar sensors market is poised to grow by USD 759.27 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005562/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the automotive lidar sensors market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the key role of LIDAR sensors in ADAS.

The automotive lidar sensors market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rapid developments in autonomous vehicle technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive lidar sensors market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive lidar sensors market covers the following areas:

Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Sizing
Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Forecast
Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Continental AG
  • Denso Corp.
  • Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • LeddarTech Inc.
  • Neptec Technologies Corp.
  • Quanergy Systems Inc.
  • Valeo SA
  • Velodyne LiDAR Inc.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

     

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

  • Entrance Floor Mat Market by Product, Application, End-user, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The entrance floor mat market size has the potential to grow by USD 639.45 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.01%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The electric vehicle range extender market size has the potential to grow by USD 290.20 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • ADAS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Continental AG
  • Denso Corp.
  • Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • LeddarTech Inc.
  • Neptec Technologies Corp.
  • Quanergy Systems Inc.
  • Valeo SA
  • Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
