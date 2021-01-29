Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market 2020-2024- Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

The automotive lidar sensors market is poised to grow by USD 759.27 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the automotive lidar sensors market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the key role of LIDAR sensors in ADAS.
The automotive lidar sensors market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rapid developments in autonomous vehicle technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive lidar sensors market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive lidar sensors market covers the following areas:
Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Sizing
Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Forecast
Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Continental AG
Denso Corp.
Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
Infineon Technologies AG
LeddarTech Inc.
Neptec Technologies Corp.
Quanergy Systems Inc.
Valeo SA
Velodyne LiDAR Inc.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application placement
ADAS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
