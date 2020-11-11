Log in
Automotive Power Window Motor Market: Post-Pandemic Recovery Analysis | Rising Adoption of Power Window System to Boost Growth | Technavio

11/11/2020 | 01:51pm EST

Technavio estimates the global automotive power window motor market to register an incremental growth of USD 518.04 million with a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant reduction in the production of automotive components by OEMs. However, post the crisis, the demand for passenger cars is expected to increase and intensify the competition in the automotive industry. This will encourage automotive OEMs to focus on the development of several differentiated products, such as automotive power window motors, thereby influencing the market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005500/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For in-depth analysis on the latest developments impacting the business of market players, Download Latest Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Inteva Products LLC, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Mitsuba Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Valeo SA are among some of the major players in the market. Technavio advises vendors to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The growing adoption of the power window system will be instrumental in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high chances of power window motor malfunctioning might challenge the growth of vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. The report also offers a detailed analysis of new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, significant developments in vendor operations, and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

Automotive Power Window Motor Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

Based on the application, the market witnessed increased demand for automotive power window motors from the passenger cars segment. This is because most of the modern cars now come equipped with power window systems as a standard and essential feature. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

During the forecast period, about 59% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Automakers operating in the region are introducing advanced safety and convenience features such as telematics in mid-level and entry-level vehicles to attract customers. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the automotive power window motor market in APAC.

Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive power window motor market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Power Window Motor Market Size
  • Automotive Power Window Motor Market Trends
  • Automotive Power Window Motor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of anti-pinch technology in power window systems as one of the prime trends driving the automotive power window motor market size over the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive power window motor market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive power window motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive power window motor market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive power window motor market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA
  • Inteva Products LLC
  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
  • Mitsuba Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Valeo SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
