Automotive Premium Audio System Market Will Exhibit Negative Impact During 2020-2024 | Improved Sound Quality and Control to Improve the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global automotive premium audio system market, operating under the consumer discretionary. The latest report on the automotive premium audio system market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 13.86 billion, at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005456/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alpine Electronics Inc., B&W Group Ltd., Bang & Olufsen AS, Bose Corp., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Dirac Research AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., Sony Corp., and Stillwater Designs are among some of the major market participants.

Improved sound quality and control has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with premium audio systems might hamper the market growth.

Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Premium Audio System Market is segmented as below:

Application Luxury Cars Mid-size Passenger Cars

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe MEA South America



Based on geographic segmentation, over 62% of the market growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, luxury cars led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.

Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive premium audio system market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Premium Audio System Market Size

Automotive Premium Audio System Market Trends

Automotive Premium Audio System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of a speaker-less automotive audio system as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Premium Audio System Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive premium audio system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive premium audio system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive premium audio system market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive premium audio system market vendors

