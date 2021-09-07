Log in
Automox Welcomes Justin Talerico as Chief Marketing Officer

09/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Boulder, Colo., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox®, the cloud-native IT operations platform provider today announced the appointment of Justin Talerico as Chief Marketing Officer. Talerico brings over 25 years experience in leadership and marketing for cloud and SaaS-based companies. Talerico will be responsible for scaling the company’s marketing by extending the Automox brand’s reach, accelerating demand for the Automox IT Operations Cloud and establishing strong go-to-market motions across customer segments.


“Justin has a passion for data-driven marketing and a deep expertise in leading high growth cloud companies,” said Jay Prassl, founder and CEO of Automox. "His experience will be invaluable to Automox as we scale our brand to become the leader in cloud-native IT Operations."


“IT Operations is ripe for disruption and Automox is the modern, cloud-native choice for customers managing highly distributed environments,” said Talerico. “We have a unique opportunity at Automox and I’m thrilled to partner with the team to accelerate the company’s already rapid growth and capture the leadership position in the market.” 


Talerico joins Automox from cloud training provider, A Cloud Guru, where he was CMO and then  General Manager of Ecommerce responsible for driving growth by delighting customers with a data-driven, multidisciplinary, agile team of engineers, designers, marketers, product managers, and business analysts. Prior to that he held leadership roles at Linux Academy and Ion Interactive. 


Additional Resources: 

  • Automox is hiring! Check out our open roles here.
  • Learn more about cloud-native, automated endpoint management at  www.automox.com.

About Automox

Automox is the easiest-to-use, most-recommended, and most efficient cloud-native solution for endpoint management. Delivered as a modern cloud service with cross-platform support, Automox consolidates IT operations into a single console that offers the visibility, insights, and control organizations need to manage their highly distributed environments. Automox enables businesses to take infinite action across their IT operations at a scale and efficiency that’s only possible with a cloud-native solution. Learn more at www.automox.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

###

© 2021 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox and Automox Worklet are registered trademarks of Automox Inc.


Amelia Vierra
Automox
(650) 793-0085
press@automox.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
