Autonation's quarterly revenue rises on new vehicle, aftermarket demand

02/17/2023 | 07:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: People look at vehicles for sale on the lot at AutoNation dealership in Cerritos

(Reuters) - Top U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc reported a 2% rise in quarterly revenue on Friday as demand for new vehicles, spare parts and services offset a poor performance in the used-vehicle segment.

The automotive industry is starting to show signs of gradual recovery from a global supply-chain crisis that had curtailed production, enabling dealers such as AutoNation to boost their new-vehicle deliveries to customers.

AutoNation's revenue from new vehicles and after-sales rose 8% and 7%, while used-vehicle sales fell 8%.

Used-car retailer CarMax Inc had also reported an 86% slump in third-quarter profit in December, along with pausing some hiring, halting certain share buybacks and cutting expenses.

Autonation's overall fourth-quarter revenue rose to $6.7 billion. Analysts were expecting $6.52 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data, although it was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTONATION, INC. 0.55% 141.26 Delayed Quote.31.65%
CARMAX, INC. -1.63% 74.32 Delayed Quote.22.06%
