Autos rebound fuels U.S. manufacturing output gain in March

April 15 (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in automotive output in
March spurred a third straight monthly gain in U.S. factory
activity, perhaps signaling the worst of the production woes
that have dogged the motor vehicle industry over the last year
may have passed.
Overall industrial production increased 0.9% last month,
keeping pace with February's upwardly revised pace, the Federal
Reserve said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast factory production accelerating 0.4%. Output jumped
5.5% from a year earlier.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the American
economy, has benefited from a shift in spending to goods from
services during the COVID-19 pandemic. But manufacturers have
struggled to cope with the strong demand while labor markets
have become extraordinarily tight and supply bottlenecks have
persisted due to COVID lockdowns in China and the war in
Ukraine.
Especially hard hit by supply issues has been the automotive
sector, where production has been hampered for more than a year
by a global shortage of electronic components, especially the
computer chips needed for today's increasingly complex vehicle
operating systems.
But U.S. motor vehicle and parts production shot up by 7.8%
last month, the largest increase since October, after a
downwardly revised drop of 4.6% in February. Total assemblies of
cars and light trucks rose to nearly 9.5 million vehicles at a
seasonally adjusted annual rate, the highest since January 2021,
up from 8.3 million the month before.
"The auto industry is making a comeback," Bill Adams, chief
economist for Comerica Bank, said in a note. "Production plunged
in 2021 as the chip shortage idled factories. Now that is
reversing as carmakers work through the challenge and find ways
to stretch their chip supplies."
The production recovery should further fuel a pickup in auto
sales that have been held back by the supply shortages, Adams
said. Even as consumer spending shifts back toward services in
the months ahead as COVID caseloads ease, "vehicle sales have
brighter prospects this year than other categories of durable
consumer goods."
"Since sales last year were held back so much by the chip
shortage, vehicle sales are constrained much more by supply than
demand, and so will grow solidly in 2022 and 2023 despite higher
(interest) rates on car loans and less support from fiscal
stimulus," he said.
Overall industrial sector capacity utilization, a measure of
how fully companies are using their resources, rose to 78.3%
last month, the highest in more than three years, from 77.7% the
month before. It is 1.2 percentage points below its 1972-2021
average.
Capacity use for the manufacturing sector increased to 78.7%
in March, the highest level since 2007, from 78.1% in February.
Officials at the Fed tend to look at capacity use measures
for signals of how much "slack" remains in the economy — how far
growth has room to run before it becomes inflationary.
A separate report from the New York Federal Reserve on
Friday showed manufacturing activity in New York state has
accelerated in April, even as inflationary pressures kept
building.
Its Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to a four-month
high of 24.6 after a reading of negative 11.8 in March. The
survey's prices paid index shot to a record high of 86.4 from
73.8 last month.
Optimism in the outlook waned, however, with the six-month
outlook index dropping to 15.2, the lowest in about two years,
from 36.6 in March.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; editing by Jonathan Oatis)