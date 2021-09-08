Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021 representations

09/08/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The UK has a well-established budgeting framework, through which a spending review is carried out approximately every 3 years to allocate funding to departments. This provides certainty for departments to plan ahead. At Spending Review 2021, the government will consider its priorities across all spending over multiple years.

The Budget is a statement made to the House of Commons by the Chancellor of the Exchequer on the nation's finances and the Government's proposals for changes to taxation. The Budget also includes forecasts for the economy by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). The House of Commons debates the Budget and scrutinises the subsequent Finance Bill, which enacts the Chancellor's proposals.

HM Treasury welcomes representations to be considered as part of decisions which will be taken as part of the Budget and Spending Review. The views of stakeholders are gratefully received.

This page sets out guidance for stakeholders, such as interest groups, individuals and representative bodies, on how to submit a written representation to HM Treasury commenting on government policy and/or suggesting new policy to be considered as part of the upcoming Budget and Spending Review.

Stakeholders should also continue to provide views on specific policies to other relevant government departments in the usual way.

The representations portal for Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021 is now open. HM Treasury will gratefully accept submissions until 5pm on 30 September 2021. It will not be possible for HM Treasury to consider submissions received after this deadline.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:56aCOVESTRO : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:52aTOMRA : Bottle bill states and how they work
PU
02:52aANNUAL REPORTS AND RELATED DOCUMENTS : :
PU
02:52aINTERTRUST N : How pre-IPO trusts can protect your assets
PU
02:52aALSTOM : to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg
PU
02:51aChina's 'quant' funds curb growth as regulator flags risks
RE
02:51aPAYPAL : pays $2.7bn for Japanese buy now, pay later firm
AQ
02:51aHALFORDS : sales grow 18.7 per cent year on year
AQ
02:50aMARKETMIND : Time to join the green bond gang
RE
02:50aIndia to give $3.5 bln in revised clean tech scheme for automakers -sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin endures bumpy first day
2Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?
3Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Power to Participate in Upcoming ASEAN En..
4Japan's PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare, announces $1.8 billion IPO
5PayPal heats up buy now, pay later race with $2.7 billion Japan deal

HOT NEWS