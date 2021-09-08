Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021 representations

The UK has a well-established budgeting framework, through which a spending review is carried out approximately every 3 years to allocate funding to departments. This provides certainty for departments to plan ahead. At Spending Review 2021, the government will consider its priorities across all spending over multiple years.

The Budget is a statement made to the House of Commons by the Chancellor of the Exchequer on the nation's finances and the Government's proposals for changes to taxation. The Budget also includes forecasts for the economy by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). The House of Commons debates the Budget and scrutinises the subsequent Finance Bill, which enacts the Chancellor's proposals.

HM Treasury welcomes representations to be considered as part of decisions which will be taken as part of the Budget and Spending Review. The views of stakeholders are gratefully received.

This page sets out guidance for stakeholders, such as interest groups, individuals and representative bodies, on how to submit a written representation to HM Treasury commenting on government policy and/or suggesting new policy to be considered as part of the upcoming Budget and Spending Review.

Stakeholders should also continue to provide views on specific policies to other relevant government departments in the usual way.

The representations portal for Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021 is now open. HM Treasury will gratefully accept submissions until 5pm on 30 September 2021. It will not be possible for HM Treasury to consider submissions received after this deadline.