Avaap Named Europe Innovation Partner of the Year

09/16/2020 | 11:09am EDT

EDISON, N.J. and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a global cross-platform technology management and advisory services firm and five-time Infor Partner of the Year recipient, announced today it was named an Infor Innovation Partner of Year for its achievements in Europe implementing Infor CloudSuite M3 at distribution and manufacturing organizations. Most recently, Avaap announced a series of go-live achievements as a result of projects that were delivered fully remote during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Avaap specializes in Infor software and recognized the need early in the pandemic to pivot its approach to virtual technology implementations. With the challenge of stay-at-home orders and interest in protecting the health and safety of its consultant team, clients, and industry partners, Avaap shifted its implementation processes to be fully remote. Client meetings, plant tours, demonstrations, planning sessions, and all implementation activities were executed virtually using digital technologies, including Zoom and Microsoft Teams. As a result, customers including Lely, Ornua and Miralcon were able to maintain project momentum and achieve on-time, on-budget delivery.

“Avaap is one of the fastest growing Europe partners and continues to elevate what it means to be a strategic partner in the Infor ecosystem,” said Cormac Watters, president & head of international, Infor. “With restrictions making the standard implementation not possible, Avaap created avenues for maintaining project momentum and achieving virtual go-lives. It is exciting to see innovation flourishing during the Coronavirus pandemic and continued customer success with CloudSuites for M3. It’s an honor to recognize our partners such as Avaap, which go above and beyond to deliver solutions that help customers realize the full potential of their Infor investments.”

Added Avaap Manufacturing General Manager for North America and Europe Robin Irvine, “A time of crisis is also a time of opportunity. We recognized the need to innovate early on and devised a strategy to successfully navigate the virtual implementation, including a communication plan and support system to address troubleshooting, workflow issues, and integrations. We didn’t have our teams physically side-by-side, but between phone calls, video communication, and Teams chat we were able to maintain momentum and hit our project goals. Innovation is core to Avaap values, allowing us to grow to be the largest Infor partner with a track record of successful implementations for Infor CloudSuite Financials, Infor HCM, Infor PLM, Infor M3, and other strategic Infor business applications. We are beyond proud to be recognized as an innovative leader for the success we’ve achieved as an Infor partner.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused, cross-platform management and technology consulting firm specializing in Epic, Cerner, Infor, Tableau, Workday and other applications. Avaap is also the only authorized U.S. Prosci® training partner for organizational change management. With offices across the U.S. and around the world, Avaap has deep expertise in education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, among other industries. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.

Contact:
Melissa Prusher
Phone Number: (732) 710-3425
Email: Melissa.prusher@avaap.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
