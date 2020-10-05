Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avaap Successfully Implements Infor CloudSuite Financials at Encova

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 09:11am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a cross-platform technology management and advisory services firm, and Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the successful go-live implementation of Infor CloudSuite Financials and Supply Management at Encova Insurance, a Columbus, OH-based company represented by more than 2,000 independent agencies throughout 28 states and the District of Columbia.

Infor CloudSuiteTM Financials (CSF) is a complete financial management platform delivered in the cloud with industry-specific functionality, end-to-end capabilities, and robust integration. The implementation was completed on schedule in an efficient nine months and will serve as the foundational enterprise solution to integrate core business processes across Encova’s operations. Infor’s innovative cloud technologies, built to work hand in hand with the world-class capabilities of Amazon Web Services, will provide Encova with a robust solution leveraging automation to integrate its insurance operations systems, CRM systems, enterprise performance management, and claims management systems.

Encova is the re-branded entity of Columbus, Ohio-based property/casualty insurer Motorists and Charleston, West Virginia-based workers’ compensation insurer BrickStreet Mutual. In addition to a new brand identity, Encova sought to eliminate the myriad of business processes, technical, and cultural challenges it faced in bringing the two organizations together. Encova partnered with Infor and Avaap to model CloudSuite Financials as the central component of its systems target architecture. CloudSuite Financials was selected due to its ability to integrate with multiple insurance systems even as systems consolidate, new applications are onboarded, and/or as older technologies retire, replacing Encova’s legacy ERP systems with a cloud-based solution that could be easily implemented across the new enterprise without the need for custom modification.

“As an organization committed to innovation, customer service, and efficiency, Encova selected the Infor CloudSuite Financials platform because it is a complete, scalable, and integrated suite for managing and reporting our financial activity,” said Amy Kuhlman/VP Controller at Encova. “We went live on schedule allowing us to combine the financials for our 21 reporting companies and multiple ledger systems into one streamlined and extendable financial solution.”

The new, integrated system will allow Encova to deliver on its commitment to innovation and better support financials, human capital management, analytics, and workforce management. Agents and policy holders will now have access to insights and real-time data to make decisions quickly that may improve bottom-line results.

“Organizations that grow through acquisition benefit from a flexible platform and strategy that includes integration with critical operational systems without requiring customization,” said Jason Bueno, practice director, CloudSuite Financials and Supply Management, at Avaap. “We are proud of the work done to address the complexities of unifying Encova’s financial processes, ensuring that those processes stand up to Encova’s systems consolidation and potential expansion into the future. Standardizing on Infor CloudSuite lays the foundation for Encova to take advantage of Infor's portfolio of modern cloud applications and Business Intelligence platform within statutory reporting and to analyze their business in real time.”

Added Bill Vellante, vice president and general manager at Infor, “Infor CloudSuite offered an innovative solution that not only met all of Encova's requirements without any custom modifications but also ensures that future upgrades can be handled seamlessly. It may be cliché to say that an ERP project is only as successful as your partner relationships, but the partnership with Avaap and our mutual customer Encova have allowed us to push innovation forward to support Encova and help in accomplishing their goal of modernizing processes via an efficient implementation."

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused, cross-platform management and technology consulting firm specializing in Infor and other state-of-the-art ERP applications. Avaap is also the only authorized U.S. Prosci® training partner for organizational change management. With offices across the U.S. and around the world, Avaap has deep expertise in education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, among other industries. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
Infor customers include:

  • The top 20 aerospace companies
  • 9 of the top 10 high tech companies
  • 14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks
  • 19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities
  • 18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers
  • 14 of the top 20 industrial distributors
  • 13 of the top 20 global retailers
  • 4 of the top 5 brewers
  • 17 of the top 20 global banks
  • 9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands
  • 7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

 

For more information:
Christina Ledger
Infor
312-662-2135
christina.ledger@infor.com

Melissa Prusher
Avaap
732-710-3425
melissa.prusher@avaap.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aGTX : Global NFC Shipment Solutions Selected for Nomad Spirits Company Launch
AQ
09:26aMorf3D and Siemens collaborate to help industries accelerate adoption of metal additive manufacturing for disruptive innovation
PR
09:26aNew Demonstration Video Shows You Only Have Three Minutes to Escape a Home Fire
PR
09:26aGTX Corp Global NFC Shipment Solutions Selected for Nomad Spirits Company Launch
GL
09:26aOblong Announces New Patents for Remote Work to Enhance Current and Planned Multi-share Collaboration Offerings
BU
09:25aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : signs cooperation agreement with government of Irkutsk Region
PU
09:25aERAMET : Comilog and the Gabonese State set up a fund dedicated to local populations
PU
09:25aS S LAZIO S P A : Statement 02.10.2020
PU
09:25aPublic Investment for the Recovery
PU
09:24aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : New RBC research reveals financial mismanagement, rising costs as key impacts of cognitive decline caregiving
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
2EQUINOR ASA : Risk assets rise on stimulus hopes and Trump's health progress
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : After Wirecard, a pitch for bigger DAX with stricter rules
4PHOTOCURE ASA : PHOTOCURE : announces new Cevira patent in Europe
5NH FOODS LTD. : Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group