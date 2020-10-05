Avaap Successfully Implements Infor CloudSuite Financials at Encova

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a cross-platform technology management and advisory services firm, and Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the successful go-live implementation of Infor CloudSuite Financials and Supply Management at Encova Insurance, a Columbus, OH-based company represented by more than 2,000 independent agencies throughout 28 states and the District of Columbia.



Infor CloudSuiteTM Financials (CSF) is a complete financial management platform delivered in the cloud with industry-specific functionality, end-to-end capabilities, and robust integration. The implementation was completed on schedule in an efficient nine months and will serve as the foundational enterprise solution to integrate core business processes across Encova’s operations. Infor’s innovative cloud technologies, built to work hand in hand with the world-class capabilities of Amazon Web Services, will provide Encova with a robust solution leveraging automation to integrate its insurance operations systems, CRM systems, enterprise performance management, and claims management systems.

Encova is the re-branded entity of Columbus, Ohio-based property/casualty insurer Motorists and Charleston, West Virginia-based workers’ compensation insurer BrickStreet Mutual. In addition to a new brand identity, Encova sought to eliminate the myriad of business processes, technical, and cultural challenges it faced in bringing the two organizations together. Encova partnered with Infor and Avaap to model CloudSuite Financials as the central component of its systems target architecture. CloudSuite Financials was selected due to its ability to integrate with multiple insurance systems even as systems consolidate, new applications are onboarded, and/or as older technologies retire, replacing Encova’s legacy ERP systems with a cloud-based solution that could be easily implemented across the new enterprise without the need for custom modification.

“As an organization committed to innovation, customer service, and efficiency, Encova selected the Infor CloudSuite Financials platform because it is a complete, scalable, and integrated suite for managing and reporting our financial activity,” said Amy Kuhlman/VP Controller at Encova. “We went live on schedule allowing us to combine the financials for our 21 reporting companies and multiple ledger systems into one streamlined and extendable financial solution.”

The new, integrated system will allow Encova to deliver on its commitment to innovation and better support financials, human capital management, analytics, and workforce management. Agents and policy holders will now have access to insights and real-time data to make decisions quickly that may improve bottom-line results.

“Organizations that grow through acquisition benefit from a flexible platform and strategy that includes integration with critical operational systems without requiring customization,” said Jason Bueno, practice director, CloudSuite Financials and Supply Management, at Avaap. “We are proud of the work done to address the complexities of unifying Encova’s financial processes, ensuring that those processes stand up to Encova’s systems consolidation and potential expansion into the future. Standardizing on Infor CloudSuite lays the foundation for Encova to take advantage of Infor's portfolio of modern cloud applications and Business Intelligence platform within statutory reporting and to analyze their business in real time.”

Added Bill Vellante, vice president and general manager at Infor, “Infor CloudSuite offered an innovative solution that not only met all of Encova's requirements without any custom modifications but also ensures that future upgrades can be handled seamlessly. It may be cliché to say that an ERP project is only as successful as your partner relationships, but the partnership with Avaap and our mutual customer Encova have allowed us to push innovation forward to support Encova and help in accomplishing their goal of modernizing processes via an efficient implementation."

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused, cross-platform management and technology consulting firm specializing in Infor and other state-of-the-art ERP applications. Avaap is also the only authorized U.S. Prosci® training partner for organizational change management. With offices across the U.S. and around the world, Avaap has deep expertise in education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, among other industries. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands





For more information: Christina Ledger Infor 312-662-2135 christina.ledger@infor.com Melissa Prusher Avaap 732-710-3425 melissa.prusher@avaap.com