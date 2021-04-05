Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avadyne Health Joins Healthcare Revenue Cycle Leader Meduit to Expand National Footprint and Accelerate Growth

04/05/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meduit, one of the top five healthcare revenue cycle solutions companies in the country, announced today that Avadyne Health, headquartered in Moline, IL, has joined forces with Meduit. Together, the two companies will leverage their combined broad and complementary revenue cycle management (RCM) capabilities to fuel strategic growth in the healthcare sector.

Established nearly 50 years ago, Avadyne Health delivers expertise in patient payment and financial engagement with a complete solution that addresses the needs of patients. They can scale self-pay account resolution and bad debt recovery services for multi-hospital networks to the largest health systems in the country. Avadyne Health manages over $3 billion in placements, serves over 5 million patients and collects over $1 billion in patient payments annually.

“The Avadyne Health team delivers optimal patient financial experiences delivered by a caring staff,” said Jayson Yardley, Avadyne CEO. “By joining the Meduit team, we’ll be able to leverage our broad and complementary solutions to serve more patients and providers with state-of-the art services that lower the cost to collect and increase provider collections.”

As one of the leading revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, Meduit makes vital contributions to the financial, operational and clinical health of hospitals and large physician practices by delivering expert, efficient and innovative RCM solutions. In addition to its proven healthcare-focused RCM solutions, Meduit is also widely regarded as a pioneer in artificial intelligence and robotic process automation solutions for healthcare RCM.

“With its national presence and depth of expertise, the Avadyne Health team will expand Meduit’s geographic footprint further,” said Jeff Nieman, CEO of Meduit. “Together, our two teams will be able to serve more hospitals and physician groups with solutions that are a win-win for both patients and providers.”

For more information, visit: https://hub.meduitrcm.com/avadyne

About Meduit
Meduit is one of the nation’s leading revenue cycle solutions companies with decades of experience in the RCM arena, serving more than 850 hospitals and physician practices in 47 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to working with patients. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational and clinical performance, ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients. For more information, please visit www.meduitrcm.com.

Contact:
Chris Cooney
407-921-6932
chris@wilmarkgroup.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:39pSUNNIVA  : Announces Commencement of Arbitration and Update on Progress Towards Completion of CCAA Plan
AQ
02:38pMICROSOFT  : Community partnership hosts public vaccine site to help with safe, equitable distribution
PU
02:36pDow, S&P 500 rally to records, boosted by strong economic data
RE
02:36pM/I HOMES  : 3 Resources to Become an Expert on Selling New Home Construction
PU
02:35pIntel CEO to attend Biden meeting on chip supply chain
RE
02:35pDow, S&P 500 rally to records, boosted by strong economic data
RE
02:35pASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE EXPERTS  : Awards Its 2nd Annual AIME Broker Rankings
BU
02:35pCITRINE GLOBAL, CORP. (OTCQB : CTGL) announces that the loan provided to Intelicanna Ltd. (TASE: INTL) in July 2020 under the loan agreement entered between the parties, has been repaid.
GL
02:33pGoldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian
RE
02:31pGoldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rides Friday's jobs wave, bonds fret over F..
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : shares surge after company posts record deliveries
3South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
4AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
5GAMESTOP CORP. : GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ