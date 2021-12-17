Log in
Availability of Elior Group's Universal Registration Document for fiscal 2020-2021

12/17/2021 | 01:31pm EST
Regulatory News:

The original French version of Elior Group’s (Paris:ELIOR) Universal Registration Document for fiscal 2020-2021 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) on December 17, 2021.

The document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be viewed and downloaded on Elior Group’s website (www.eliorgroup.com > Finance > Regulated information > Universal Registration Document) and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

Elior Group’s 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

  • Annual financial report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors’ reports
  • Statutory Auditors’ special report on related-party agreements
  • Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance and
  • The required disclosures describing the Company’s share buyback program

The English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available in the coming days.

Next event: publication of Elior Group’s first-quarter revenue on January 27, 2022.

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Registered office: 9/11 allée de l’Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex, France
Registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Registry under no. 408 168 003
Market place: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartment A
ISIN: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, health & welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 5 key countries, the Group generated €3.690 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020-2021.

Our 99,000 employees feed over 3.6 million people on a daily basis in 22,700 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,400 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter at @Elior_GroupFR

@Elior_Group @Elior_France #TimeSavored


© Business Wire 2021
