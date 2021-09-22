Log in
Availability of Transgene's Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2021

09/22/2021 | 11:46am EDT
Regulatory News:

TRANSGENE (Paris:TNG) today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2021.

The document is available on the Company’s website: www.transgene.fr, in the “Investors/Financial information” section.

This report comprises the following documents:

- 2021 interim financial statements;
- Financial highlights and management discussion and analysis;
- Statutory Auditors’ report on the 2021 interim financial statements;
- Declaration by the person responsible for this interim financial report.


© Business Wire 2021
