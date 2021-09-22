Availability of Transgene's Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2021

Regulatory News:

TRANSGENE (Paris:TNG) today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2021.

The document is available on the Company’s website: www.transgene.fr, in the “Investors/Financial information” section.

This report comprises the following documents:

- 2021 interim financial statements;

- Financial highlights and management discussion and analysis;

- Statutory Auditors’ report on the 2021 interim financial statements;

- Declaration by the person responsible for this interim financial report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005630/en/