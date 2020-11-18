Avanan : Ranked Number 171 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Avanan today announced it ranked number 171 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year.

Avanan's chief executive officer, Gil Friedrich, credits the shift of enterprises to cloud-based email, specifically Microsoft 365 and G-Suite, and Avanan’s innovative solution that reinvents how email security is implemented, as the reason behind the company’s 686% revenue growth. He said, "We have reinvented email security and are very pleased customers are replacing their legacy email gateways with our new architecture at a rate that gradually makes it the new standard for securing cloud-email and collaboration suites.”

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge, and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

"We're honored to share this list with so many innovative companies," said Friedrich. "Our patented, API-based email security solution that secures cloud-based email from the inside and blocks email attacks before they reach the end-users has made us leaders in this market and this listing is just another validation for the adoption of this new approach."

“Each year, the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”

About Avanan

Avanan catches the advanced attacks that evade default and advanced cloud security filters. It leverages APIs to protect SaaS applications from the inside, making it invisible to end-users and hackers, delivering a multi-layer security for full-suite protection of cloud collaboration solutions such as Microsoft 365, G-Suite, and Slack. The platform deploys for the entire organization in one click to prevent Business Email Compromise phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover, and shadow IT across the enterprise. Avanan is the top ranked email security solution based on feedback from real customers in the Gartner Peer Insights.

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million.

