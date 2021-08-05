Avaneer Health : Reveals How Its Inclusive, Interoperable Network Unlocks the Full Potential of Healthcare

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaneer Health today announced its participation in the HIMSS21 global conference, Aug. 9 – 13, 2021. The company will reveal how its network will accelerate healthcare delivery. Key company executives and founding members from leading healthcare companies are hosting multiple events to demonstrate how a single connection to Avaneer:

Transforms healthcare.

Eliminates the inefficiencies in today's healthcare system.

Creates better healthcare experiences.

Healthcare innovators attending HIMSS21 are invited to learn more about Avaneer Health at booth 3427.

Avaneer Health at HIMSS21:

At 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, Avaneer Health begins the conference with a breakfast session at the Interoperability Showcase, "Achieving Person-centered Transformation: New Blockchain Business Models in the Age of Anti-Information-Blocking." Avaneer Health and leaders from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., Anthem, Cleveland Clinic, Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) and Sentara Healthcare will participate. The panel will explore how blockchain technology can help build novel, person-centered healthcare architecture and inclusive ecosystems of diverse healthcare players while enabling a variety of new business models in the age of healthcare interoperability. Register here to join the session at Caesars Forum Convention Center, room C200.

At 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Market Debut Theater, Stuart Hanson, Avaneer Health's CEO, will speak briefly on the vision for the company's unique, fully interoperable and decentralized network. Avaneer's network is designed by and for healthcare professionals and expands data access and interoperability. Come to the Interoperability Showcase for the talk. No advance registration required.

At 11:15 a.m., Wednesday Aug. 11, Avaneer Health is sponsoring an informative Lunch and Learn, "Accelerating Care Delivery: How an Inclusive Healthcare Network Removes Barriers Across the Care Continuum." Avaneer Health will be joined by a diverse panel of industry experts from Anthem, Cleveland Clinic, HCSC, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and Sentara Healthcare. The interactive session will highlight the collaboration among leading payers, providers, and other organizations to build a sustainable ecosystem. In addition, the session will demonstrate how the Avaneer technology will reduce friction in the patient experience while resolving administrative and data exchange challenges. Register here to join the session at Caesars Forum Convention Center, Forum 110.

Meet Avaneer Health CEO, Stuart Hanson

At booth 3427, Stuart Hanson will be sharing his vision for the company and how it aligns with his personal commitment to improve healthcare. Hanson possesses a strong track record of building innovative businesses, teams, and new models in healthcare transactional processing. Members of the press are invited to reserve time with Hanson and learn more about Avaneer Health. See the press contact information below.

About Avaneer Health

Avaneer Health is a member-based, secure, and open network supporting utilities developed for and by the healthcare industry. Avaneer Health's mission is to unlock the potential of healthcare to do more for people. Built on blockchain technology to ensure privacy and reduce the costs of data exchange, it serves providers of services across the healthcare industry.

Avaneer Health improves the care experience by removing administrative barriers and resolving inefficiencies in cross-party transactions that slow down or disrupt delivery of care. Avaneer Health was founded by a consortium of industry heavyweights to improve transparency and interoperability in healthcare. The consortium included Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Cleveland Clinic, HCSC, IBM, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and Sentara Healthcare. Avaneer Health incorporated in 2020 as the Health Utility Network, Inc. and is now known as Avaneer Health. With continuing support from the biggest players in healthcare, Avaneer Health will play a key role in transforming how the industry operates to address consumers' needs more efficiently and effectively.

For more information visit www.AvaneerHealth.com

