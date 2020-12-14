Avantax Wealth Management : Welcomes 175 New Affiliates Through October

New affiliates attracted by cost structure, close-knit community of Financial Professionals, flexible affiliation options, and Avantax’s commitment to investing for future growth

Avantax Wealth Management℠ welcomed 175 Financial Professionals from 35 states as new affiliates through the first 10 months of 2020, despite this year’s myriad challenges, including market volatility and uncertainty flowing from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To put Avantax’s affiliation growth momentum into perspective, through Oct. 31, 2020, Avantax has:

Recruited 95 affiliates away from other broker-dealers

Welcomed new affiliates with combined total client assets of more than $450 million

Had 104 affiliates referred to by current Avantax Financial Professionals

Avantax believes that its status as one of the lowest-cost financial partners, combined with its range of flexible affiliation options and its commitment to investing in the future success of its Financial Professionals, were key to attracting 130 firms and 45 independent Financial Professionals to affiliate with Avantax so far this year.

“While it’s a well-known fact, it bears repeating that among the most attractive aspects of Avantax is our close-knit community of Financial Professionals who actively support each other and share best practices and advice with their peers,” said Avantax Wealth Management President Todd Mackay. “It’s that spirit of community that draws new affiliates who are looking for a unique experience with their financial services partner. We certainly look forward to delivering on that promise to all of our affiliates, including the 175 new ones we are so pleased to welcome to Avantax.”

The new Avantax affiliates reflect an array of specialties, business goals and robust portfolios of individuals, families and small-business customers.

One of the new firms joining Avantax from Sigma Financial is Making Investing Personal, a multi-generational financial planning team in Livonia, Michigan, with $88 million in total client assets. Advisor Terence Reed, CFP® said the like-minded business philosophies and up-to-date technology were among the factors in the firm’s decision to partner with Avantax. His colleague, Melissa Rubingh, AIF®, noted that Avantax presented an attractive blend of being a large, well-established business, while still providing personalized service.

A few hours west of the Making Investing Personal team, the Rozovics Group, LLP, a family-owned firm near Chicago with $50 million in total client assets, joined Avantax from Cetera. Managing Partner Jeff Rozovics also cited the competitive advantage his firm can deliver through the technology platform and personalized support provided by Avantax.

“We’re excited about Avantax’s future, even amid one of the most difficult business climates of the past 20 years, and we continue looking for inventive ways to help our partners grow and to give them the tools to provide outstanding service to their clients,” said Tim Stewart, Vice President, Business Development for Avantax. “The value and personalized service are consistently mentioned as reasons for aligning with Avantax, and we’re excited to welcome so many like-minded Financial Professionals to our one-of-a-kind community of financial services experts.”

