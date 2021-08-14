Avanti Frozen Foods Expands Recall of Frozen Cooked Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd:

Summary Company Announcement Date: August 13, 2021 FDA Publish Date: August 13, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Shellfish Reason for Announcement: Potential for Salmonella Company Name: Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Limited Brand Name: Big River/Seacove/Ahold/CWNO/FirstStreet and other Product Description: Frozen cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is voluntarily expanding a prior recall issued on June 25,2021 to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021

This recall expansion has been initiated out of abundance of precaution and will cover a large amount of product that has not been associated with any illness but been undertaken following discussions with FDA and CDC and reflects Avanti’s commitment to Public health and safety

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected product details in the expansion are as below-

Product Description Unit Size Container Description Storage Instructions Code Expiration Date BIG RIVER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 10.02.2022, 10.03.2022, 10.05.2022 10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/05/2022 365, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 91AS/18HN/201D, 91AS/19HN/202A, 91AS/28YN/272A, 91AS/30YN/274 04/18/2022, 04/19/2022, 06/28/2022, 06/30/2022 AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen AQ-23-2950-1, AQ-23-2960-1,

AQ-23-3380-1, AQ-23-3390-1,

AQ-23-3520-1, AQ-23-3530-1 10/21/2022, 10/22/2022, 12/03/2022, 12/04/2022, 12/17/2022, 12/18/2022 AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen AQ-23-2930-1, AQ-23-2940-1,

AQ-23-3180-1, AQ-23-3200-1,

AQ-23-3450-1, AQ-23-3470-1 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 11/13/2022, 11/15/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/12/2022 CENSEA, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 140323D, 140324D, 140325D, 140326D, 140329D, 140330D, 140331D, 140332D 11/18/2022, 11/19/2022, 11/20/2022, 11/21/2022, 11/24/2022, 11/25/2022, 11/26/2022, 11/27/2022 COS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 16 OZ. Polythene Trays Frozen 91AS/12HN/195C, 91AS/13HN/196A, 91AS/26YN/270C, 91AS/27YN/271B 10/11/2022, 10/12/2022, 12/25/2022, 12/26/2022 CWNO BRAND, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 7 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 91AS/08YN/252D, 91AS/10YN/254A, 91AS/13YN/257D, 91AS/14YN/258C, 91AS/21YN/265A, 91AS/22YN/266A 03/08/2022, 03/10/2022, 03/13/2022, 03/14/2022, 03/21/2022, 03/22/2022 FIRST STREET, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 1879-03291, 1879-03301 11/23/2022, 11/24/2022 Nature’s Promise, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 12 OZ. Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen EF AVF 0061 1 07/05/2022 HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 02572 0328 10, 02572 0353 10,

02572 0358 10 11/23/2022, 12/18/2022, 12/23/2022 HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 02572 0329 10 11/24/2022 HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 46002310, 49002310, 58002310, 61002310 10/16/2022, 10/17/2022 HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 61002300, 70002300 10/17/2022 MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 28520 49485, 28620 49485,

32320 50738, 32420 50738,

33420 50739, 33520 50739 10/10/2022, 10/11/2022, 11/17/2022, 11/18/2022, 11/28/2022, 11/29/2022 MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 10 OZ. Polythene Trays Frozen 91AS/09HN/192C, 91AS/10HN/193A, 91AS/21HN/204D, 91AS/13YN/257B, 91AS/31YN/275B 10/08/2022, 10/09/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/12/2022, 12/30/2022 MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 16 OZ. Polythene Trays Frozen 91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A 10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022 MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 20 OZ. Polythene Trays Frozen 91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A 10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022 COS,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Plain Polythene Pouch Frozen 91AS/07TP/282B 01/06/2023 SANDBAR, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen AVF 29220 EF, AVF 29320 EF, 91AS/11YN/255B, 91AS/14YN/258D, 91AS/28YN/272B, 91AS/29YN/273A, 91AS/31YN/275C, 91AS/01TP/276C, 91AS/12TP/287C, 91AS/13TP/288A 10/17/2022, 10/18/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/27/2022, 12/28/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022, 01/11/2023, 01/12/2023 SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 27296-20-316, 27296-20-317 11/10/2022, 11/11/2022 SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 27296-20-318, 27296-20-320 11/12/2022, 11/14/2022 WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 16 OZ. Polythene Trays Frozen 20277, 20278, 20282, 20283, 20294, 20295, 20342, 20344, 20346, 20347, 20357, 20358, 20365, 21003, 21005, 21006, 21007, 21008, 21009, 21010, 21011, 21013 10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/07/2022, 10/08/2022, 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/06/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022, 12/21/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/02/2023, 01/04/2023, 01/05/2023, 01/06/2023, 01/07/2023, 01/08/2023, 01/09/2023, 01/10/2023, 01/12/2023 WELLSLEYFARMS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 40 OZ. Polythene Trays Frozen 91AS/01HN/184A, 91AS/04HN/187E 09/30/2023, 10/03/2022 WFNOBRANDS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 40 OZ. Polythene Trays Frozen 91AS/31YN/275, 91AS/01TP/276 06/30/2022, 07/01/2023 HANNAFORD,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen AVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF 12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022 FOODLION,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF, AVF 01021 EF 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022

Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall. There have been 9 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The company has taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations

Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged not to consume the recalled product and to return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact the company at +914023310260/+914023310261, Mon – Fri :10:00AM-05:00PM, GMT+5.5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210814005004/en/