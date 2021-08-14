Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avanti Frozen Foods Expands Recall of Frozen Cooked Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk

08/14/2021 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd:

Summary

 

Company Announcement Date:

August 13, 2021

FDA Publish Date:

August 13, 2021

Product Type:

Food & Beverages
Shellfish

Reason for Announcement:

Potential for Salmonella

Company Name:

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Limited

Brand Name:

Big River/Seacove/Ahold/CWNO/FirstStreet and other

Product Description:

Frozen cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is voluntarily expanding a prior recall issued on June 25,2021 to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021

This recall expansion has been initiated out of abundance of precaution and will cover a large amount of product that has not been associated with any illness but been undertaken following discussions with FDA and CDC and reflects Avanti’s commitment to Public health and safety

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected product details in the expansion are as below-

Product Description

Unit Size

Container Description

Storage Instructions

Code

Expiration Date

BIG RIVER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

10.02.2022, 10.03.2022, 10.05.2022

10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/05/2022

365, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

91AS/18HN/201D, 91AS/19HN/202A, 91AS/28YN/272A, 91AS/30YN/274

04/18/2022, 04/19/2022, 06/28/2022, 06/30/2022

AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

1 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

AQ-23-2950-1, AQ-23-2960-1,
AQ-23-3380-1, AQ-23-3390-1,
AQ-23-3520-1, AQ-23-3530-1

10/21/2022, 10/22/2022, 12/03/2022, 12/04/2022, 12/17/2022, 12/18/2022

AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

AQ-23-2930-1, AQ-23-2940-1,
AQ-23-3180-1, AQ-23-3200-1,
AQ-23-3450-1, AQ-23-3470-1

10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 11/13/2022, 11/15/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/12/2022

CENSEA, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

140323D, 140324D, 140325D, 140326D, 140329D, 140330D, 140331D, 140332D

11/18/2022, 11/19/2022, 11/20/2022, 11/21/2022, 11/24/2022, 11/25/2022, 11/26/2022, 11/27/2022

COS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce

16 OZ.

Polythene Trays

Frozen

91AS/12HN/195C, 91AS/13HN/196A, 91AS/26YN/270C, 91AS/27YN/271B

10/11/2022, 10/12/2022, 12/25/2022, 12/26/2022

CWNO BRAND, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

7 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

91AS/08YN/252D, 91AS/10YN/254A, 91AS/13YN/257D, 91AS/14YN/258C, 91AS/21YN/265A, 91AS/22YN/266A

03/08/2022, 03/10/2022, 03/13/2022, 03/14/2022, 03/21/2022, 03/22/2022

FIRST STREET, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

1879-03291, 1879-03301

11/23/2022, 11/24/2022

Nature’s Promise, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

12 OZ.

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

EF AVF 0061 1

07/05/2022

HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

02572 0328 10, 02572 0353 10,
02572 0358 10

11/23/2022, 12/18/2022, 12/23/2022

HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

02572 0329 10

11/24/2022

HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

46002310, 49002310, 58002310, 61002310

10/16/2022, 10/17/2022

HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

61002300, 70002300

10/17/2022

MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

1 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

28520 49485, 28620 49485,
32320 50738, 32420 50738,
33420 50739, 33520 50739

10/10/2022, 10/11/2022, 11/17/2022, 11/18/2022, 11/28/2022, 11/29/2022

MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce

10 OZ.

Polythene Trays

Frozen

91AS/09HN/192C, 91AS/10HN/193A, 91AS/21HN/204D, 91AS/13YN/257B, 91AS/31YN/275B

10/08/2022, 10/09/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/12/2022, 12/30/2022

MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce

16 OZ.

Polythene Trays

Frozen

91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A

10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022

MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce

20 OZ.

Polythene Trays

Frozen

91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A

10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022

COS,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Plain Polythene Pouch

Frozen

91AS/07TP/282B

01/06/2023

SANDBAR, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

AVF 29220 EF, AVF 29320 EF, 91AS/11YN/255B, 91AS/14YN/258D, 91AS/28YN/272B, 91AS/29YN/273A, 91AS/31YN/275C, 91AS/01TP/276C, 91AS/12TP/287C, 91AS/13TP/288A

10/17/2022, 10/18/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/27/2022, 12/28/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022, 01/11/2023, 01/12/2023

SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

27296-20-316, 27296-20-317

11/10/2022, 11/11/2022

SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF

1 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

27296-20-318, 27296-20-320

11/12/2022, 11/14/2022

WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce

16 OZ.

Polythene Trays

Frozen

20277, 20278, 20282, 20283, 20294, 20295, 20342, 20344, 20346, 20347, 20357, 20358, 20365, 21003, 21005, 21006, 21007, 21008, 21009, 21010, 21011, 21013

10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/07/2022, 10/08/2022, 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/06/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022, 12/21/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/02/2023, 01/04/2023, 01/05/2023, 01/06/2023, 01/07/2023, 01/08/2023, 01/09/2023, 01/10/2023, 01/12/2023

WELLSLEYFARMS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce

40 OZ.

Polythene Trays

Frozen

91AS/01HN/184A, 91AS/04HN/187E

09/30/2023, 10/03/2022

WFNOBRANDS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce

40 OZ.

Polythene Trays

Frozen

91AS/31YN/275, 91AS/01TP/276

06/30/2022, 07/01/2023

HANNAFORD,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

1 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

AVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF

12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022

FOODLION,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF

1 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF, AVF 01021 EF

12/29/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022

Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall. There have been 9 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The company has taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations

Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged not to consume the recalled product and to return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact the company at +914023310260/+914023310261, Mon – Fri :10:00AM-05:00PM, GMT+5.5


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:42aSelected Economic Indicators for spring of 1400 (2021)
PU
05:30aNTPC : India's top explorer ONGC looks at acquisitions for 10GW renewable aim
RE
05:18aAMAZON COM : India's commerce minister faces heat for criticism of businesses including Tata
RE
05:17aChina tightens scrutiny over IPO price-setting, punishes 19 institutions
RE
04:23aChina fund association urges better management of reputational risk - media
RE
04:17aPETRONET LNG : Some Indian buyers cutting imports of costly spot LNG - Petronet
RE
04:02aGMR INFRASTRUCTURE : Financial Performance – Q1 FY 2022
PU
03:45aAvanti Frozen Foods Expands Recall of Frozen Cooked Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk
BU
03:24aINSR INSURANCE : announces Loss Portfolio Agreement with DARAG Germany
AQ
01:32aCARNIVAL & : Seabourn Venture Reaches Another Milestone During Launch Ceremony in Genoa, Italy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rises 7.07% to $47,587.38
2WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
3Oil dips, little changed on week despite weaker demand forecasts
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China should root out online games that distort history - China National ..
5BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. : BLUEBIRD BIO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & F..

HOT NEWS