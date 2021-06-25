Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avanti Frozen Foods Recalls Frozen Cooked Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk

06/25/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd:

Summary

Company Announcement Date:

June 24, 2021

 

FDA Publish Date:

June 24, 2021

 

Product Type:

Food & Beverages

 

Shellfish

 

Reason for Announcement:

Potential for Salmonella

 

Company Name:

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Limited

 

Brand Name:

Censea/Hannaford/Open acres/Honest catch/COS and others

 

Product Description:

Frozen cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimp

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, with an abundance of caution, is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected product details are as below. The brand names of the products are: Censea/Hannaford/Open acres/Waterfront Bistro/Honest catch/COS/365/Meijer

Product Description

Unit Size

Container Description

Storage Instructions

Code

Expiration Date

CENSEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail Off Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

140313D, 140314D, 140315D, 140316D

5/7/2022, 5/8/2022, 5/9/2022, 5/10/2022

COS, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce

16oz

Polythene Trays

Frozen

91AS/02UN/216, 91AS/03UN/217

5/1/2022, 5/2/2022

HONEST CATCH, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF

1 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

3150-GFF

11/9/2022

CWNO, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF

7 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/207

1/23/2022, 1/24/2022, 2/6/2022, 2/7/2022

HANNAFORD, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF

1 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

AVF 30920 EF, AVF 31020 EF

10/25/2022, 10/26/2022

WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce

16oz

Polythene Trays

Frozen

20305, 20306

10/30/2022, 10/31/2022

OPEN ACRES, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF

1 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

02572 0307 11, 02572 0308 11

11/2/2022, 11/3/2022

365, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF

2 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

91AS/29HN/212B, 91AS/30HN/213

4/29/2022, 4/30/2022

MEIJER, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF

1 LB

Printed Polythene Pouch

Frozen

29720 49982, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, 31020 50737

10/22/2022, 10/23/2022, 10/27/2022, 10/28/2022, 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/3/2022, 11/4/2022

Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall.

There have been 6 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The potential for contamination was identified by FDA based on its prior testing of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods that was found to contain Salmonella. Avanti Frozen Foods did not distribute and destroyed that prior shipment found to be violative. The company has taken preventative steps to eliminate the potential for future contamination.

Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at +914023310260/+914023310261, Mon – Fri :10:00 hrs -16:00 hrs, GMT+5.5


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pNISSAN MOTOR  : furloughs hundreds of factory staff after surge in Covid cases
AQ
12:19pXLIFE SCIENCES AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:18pEVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
12:16pTENCENT  : backed online grocer Missfresh raises $273 million in U.S. IPO
RE
12:16pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:16pASHTEAD GROUP PLC  : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:15pRIGHTMOVE  : The most viewed properties on Rightmove this month
PU
12:15pGLUNZ & JENSEN A/S  : Selling of shares
AQ
12:15pThird Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:13pToshiba shareholders oust chairman, in shake-up for Japan Inc
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
3China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban
4China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
5Dollar slips as U.S. consumer spending stagnates

HOT NEWS