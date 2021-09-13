Avasant Names Capgemini a Leader in US Aerospace and Defense Digital Services

Recognition validates Capgemini’s focus on client centricity and strong relationships with industry partners

Capgemini announced today that it has been named a ’Leader’ by advisory firm Avasant in its US Aerospace & Defense Digital Services 2021-2022 RadarView™. Capgemini was recognized for its ability to help its clients digitally transform their enterprises through demand forecasting, insight-driven decision making, predictive maintenance, and lead-time reduction.

Avasant evaluated 15 Aerospace and Defense (A&D) digital service providers against the key dimensions of practice maturity, investments and innovation, and partner ecosystem.

“Digital transformation is a top priority for Aerospace and Defense enterprises due to an evolving risk landscape, changing industry dynamics, and emerging market segments,” said Swapnil Bhatnagar, Senior Research Director at Avasant. “Capgemini is helping its A&D clients digitally transform their businesses with its strong artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics capabilities, as well as expertise in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) solutions.”

Capgemini supports its Aerospace and Defense clients through a secure and controlled environment in its dedicated delivery center in Columbia, South Carolina. With the combined capabilities of Capgemini Engineering, it delivers a full stack of services across research and development (R&D) strategy, digital design, product engineering, and manufacturing services. Capgemini also provides clients access to a broad range of next-gen aeronautics and space, defense, and naval industry capabilities.

“We are pleased to be recognized by Avasant in its 2021-2022 RadarView™ for US Aerospace and Defense Digital Services. We bring over 30 years’ experience in Aerospace and Defense, supporting more than 50 leading aerospace OEMs, operators, suppliers and technology companies globally. Our ability to deliver against the key focus areas in the Aerospace and Defense industry positions us as a leader for today and the future,” said Sean Moore, Head of Aerospace & Defense at Capgemini in North America. “As the go-to provider for digital transformation, we are proud of our role as a strategic business partner to our clients, which has led to this distinction.”

Avasant’s assessment highlighted Capgemini’s strong focus on building domain-specific talent through veteran recruiting, and its deep industry partnership ecosystem to enable Capgemini’s Aerospace and Defense clients’ transformation journeys.

The full report, Avasant’s 2021-2022 RadarView™ report for US Aerospace & Defense Digital Services 2021-2022 RadarView™ is available on the Avasant website.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 290,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About Avasant

Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world’s largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible client-based solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.avasant.com

Follow us on LinkedIn for updates and new insights at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avasant

About Avasant RadarView™

Avasant’s RadarView™ is an independent assessment of the true capabilities of technology product and service providers, helping clients evaluate them as potential long-term partners for their digital journeys.

For more information, please visit: https://avasant.com/what-we-do/radarview/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005017/en/