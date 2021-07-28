Avatour Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with NTT BizLink

Remote site meeting platform partners with telecommunications conglomerate to expand presence in Japan

Avatour Technologies, Inc., the remote collaboration platform for site meetings, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Japanese telecommunications corporation NTT BizLink, Inc. As part of the partnership, NTT BizLink will own exclusive distribution rights for Avatour’s innovative technology across the Japanese market, allowing corporations to immerse remote users in a new location as if actually present.

“Avatour brings people together. It fosters trust, removing borders and barriers to connection by allowing remote users to explore a place and engage with the people there without the corporate and personal cost of travel,” stated Avatour CEO and co-founder, Devon Copley. “As the globalization of business continues, it’s imperative that we have ways to bridge this physical gap that conserve both business and environmental resources.”

“We’re always on the search for innovative technology that will change the way business is conducted, especially in the wake of the pandemic,” said Shigeomi Kakizaki, CSO (Chief Sales Officer) at NTT BizLink. “Avatour’s solution was created to solve a real-world use case, one that is often a time and cost-intensive roadblock to efficient operations across a range of industries. We’re looking forward to giving Japanese organizations access to this platform through the continued expansion of our partnerships.”

Avatour’s combination of visual realism and effortless conversation results in a superior means of collaboration between remote viewers and on-site personnel, saving money while increasing productivity. Avatour’s cloud-based service utilizes a combination of proprietary software and off-the-shelf hardware to quickly deploy virtual site meetings for up to 20 live viewers per session.

For more information on Avatour’s platform, please visit www.avatour.co. For further information about NTT BizLink, please see www.nttbiz.com/en/.

About Avatour

Avatour is the remote collaboration platform for virtual site meetings. Combining full-motion 360° capture with real-time communication, Avatour provides remote users with full spatial context, enabling more effective collaboration with on-site personnel. Founded in 2018 by former Nokia OZO team leaders Devon Copley and Prasad Balasubramanian, Avatour is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.avatour.co.

About NTT BizLink

NTT BizLink was launched in July 2001 as a company offering data center services to enterprises. It subsequently developed into a comprehensive ICT outsourcing business that meets the cloud and outsourcing needs of customers through the integration of multipoint video-conferencing services and other technologies.

The company is now expanding into the new business areas of Communication & Collaboration Solutions and Data Center Integrated Solutions by leveraging the data center and video-conferencing operational capabilities it has developed since its founding. For more information, visit www.nttbiz.com/en/.

