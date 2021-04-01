Log in
Aveanna Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

04/01/2021
ATLANTA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Aveanna intends to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “AVAH.” The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets and Credit Suisse are acting as joint lead book-running managers, and BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Raymond James and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from:

  • Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or by collect telephone at 1-212-834-4533;
  • BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com or by telephone at (800) 414-3627; or
  • Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States, by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com or by telephone at 1-800-221-1037.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna Healthcare is a provider of home care.

Contact

Ross Lovern
Kekst CNC
(917) 842-7205
Ross.lovern@kekstcnc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
