Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aventiv Technologies Launches Community Impact Fund To Provide Financial And Technical Resources To Non-Profit Programs That Reduce Recidivism Rates

03/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventiv Technologies and its corrections subsidiary Securus Technologies today announced the creation of a new Community Impact Fund to support non-profit programs that work to reduce recidivism. The initiative is an extension of the organization's multi-year transformation efforts, providing financing and technical support to augment demonstrated success by organizations helping justice-involved individuals and families.

Grants are available to 501(c)(3) public charities operating in Texas, Missouri, or Alabama with a proven track record of success in providing meaningful support to the current and formerly incarcerated community. Program recipients will receive a minimum of $25,000 and may receive as much as $50,000 to support their work.

The initiative will prioritize grant funding to programs that operate within the following criteria:

  • Serve incarcerated or formerly incarcerated individuals;
  • Possess a clear track record of success reducing recidivism rates in their communities;
  • Demonstrate a record of sound fiscal management and diversified funding streams;
  • Hire and recruit diverse staff and board members that reflect the community in which they work.

"One of the primary causes of recidivism is the lack of programming, resources and support for the incarcerated community, and we are committed to changing that by working with organizations on the ground to ensure everyone has a fair chance to succeed when they re-enter society," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "We want to give passionate organizations – particularly those who are in need of financial or technical support – the opportunity make an even greater impact in their communities.  Together, like-minded organizations can make some real change."

Grant funding must be used for direct services and may not be used for outsourced activities conducted by third parties. Nonprofits interested in being considered for funding may apply online through April 2 at 5:00 pm at www.CFTGrants.org. Any applications submitted past this date will not be considered.

For more information about the fund, please visit www.CFTGrants.org or contact us at grants@cftexas.org.

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Securus Technologies, a subsidiary of Aventiv Technologies, serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America.  The Aventiv organization is committed to providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aventiv-technologies-launches-community-impact-fund-to-provide-financial-and-technical-resources-to-non-profit-programs-that-reduce-recidivism-rates-301252963.html

SOURCE Securus Technologies


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pKRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC SPONSORS DogeSPAC LLC
GL
12:03pEAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP  : 2021 Notice, Proxy Statement & 2020 Annual Report
PU
12:03pF5  : Leverage American Rescue Plan Funds to Accelerate Your Agency Application Modernization
PU
12:03pCEMAT A/S  : 22.03.21 Managers' transactions
PU
12:03pLSR  : helps to save architectural marvel
PU
12:03pAMF Media Group Takes Home Seven American Advertising Awards
GL
12:02pFORESIGHT 4 VCT  : Change to Director Information
AQ
12:02pXPRIZE  : Institute for Education Sciences Create $1M Digital Learning Challenge to Improve Learning Outcomes
BU
12:01pSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : Nontraditional Hack Week Projects Pave Way for Innovation and Accessibility at Spotify
PU
12:01pASARINA PHARMA  : Notice of annual general meeting in asarina pharma ab (publ)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ