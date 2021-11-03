Aver Raises $58 Million Investment Led by Cox Enterprises and Introduces New Name, Enlace Health™

New capital signals the company’s evolution, launch of its new Enlace Health™ brand, and the expansion of its current solution, the infrastructure that powers truly sustainable healthcare

Aver, Inc. announced today a $58-plus million investment led by Cox Enterprises and with participation from other existing investors to accelerate the scale and deployment of its new Enlace Health brand. The rebranding of the company to Enlace Health reflects the company’s expanding focus as it works closely with its clients to develop the only end-to-end, flexible solution that enables all healthcare participants to truly operate within a Triple-Aim-focused world. The capital will be used to accelerate growth and represents the first of many financial and strategic moves planned that begin the seismic shift needed to improve healthcare’s economic and delivery models.

“This new investment is a great moment for our company and signals the aggressive expansion of our mission: ‘the evolution of healthcare from its chaotic environment to an orderly infrastructure that enables true, quality-driven healthcare to be paid for and consumed economically and efficiently for all participants.’ Aver provided the strong foundation that powered the company’s evolution. Our accomplishments reinforce our industry leading customer partnerships, talent of our team, and the market’s connection to our vision for a completely different healthcare world that delivers quality and cost, at levels often believed were unattainable. Our new brand, Enlace Health, embodies our strong history while embracing the innovation needed to change healthcare,” said Bill Nordmark, CEO, Enlace Health.

The Enlace™ solution enables the systemic changes required to participate in the increasingly attractive value-based care world that reinforces quality of care as the key driver to cost containment and real patient satisfaction. The new infrastructure bridges gaps caused by the technical complexities and silos that exist within today’s chaotic healthcare environment. The company’s continuously active “Design, Analyze, Implement, Administer” process leverages the deep client partnerships that have served as the foundation for dynamic product innovation. The Enlace solution operates in the background, ensuring no disruptions to current healthcare systems, and powers any type of healthcare delivery model, from facilitation of retrospective programs to enablement of prospective, and complete-risk programs.

With the evolution from Aver to Enlace Health, the company’s passion and extensive knowledge of finance, operations, and technology are woven into the new brand. The Enlace Health brand serves as the foundation for organic growth and strategic partnerships. It positions the company as the forerunner of new products and services needed for sustainable healthcare to be delivered. Early success of the solution represents the growing awareness and increased acceptance of a new approach to healthcare transformation.

Cox Enterprises has been investing in patient-centric healthcare companies that help improve the consumer experience and outcomes. Its deep commitment is seen throughout its healthcare portfolio.

“The launch of an impactful healthcare solution empowering quality, cost, and access aligns perfectly with our mission to improve the healthcare journey,” said Tim Howe, AVP of strategy and corporate development for Cox Enterprises. “We are excited to combine the strengths of our healthcare group with the vision of Enlace Health.”

Enlace Health delivers the only end-to-end solution that solves the infrastructure challenges driving today’s unsustainable healthcare system. Connecting payers, providers, and patients, Enlace™ empowers any type of healthcare delivery model, from facilitating retrospective programs to enabling risk for prospective programs. Combining executive-level healthcare DNA with an extensible technology platform, Enlace is the bridge from chaotic healthcare to the healthcare world when Triple Aim optimization is truly realized.

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our collective impact report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

