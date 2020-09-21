Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 11:25am EDT

News Release Information

20-1677-CHI
Monday, September 21, 2020

Gasoline prices averaged $2.357 per gallon in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area in August 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Acting Regional Commissioner Bryan Droste noted that area gasoline prices were down 50.6 cents compared to August 2019 when they averaged $2.863 per gallon. Chicago area households paid an average of 14.6 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity in August 2020, less than the 16.4 cents in August 2019. In August, the average cost of utility (piped) gas was 76.3 cents per therm, less than its average price of 79.2 cents per therm a year earlier. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

The $2.357 per gallon Chicago households paid for gasoline in August 2020 was 11.2 cents more than the nationwide average of $2.245. In the previous four years in August (2016-2019), Chicago area gasoline prices ranged from 5.2 cents to 17.2 cents more than the national average. (See chart 1.)

The 14.6 cents per kWh that Chicago households paid for electricity in August 2020 was 6.6 percent more than the nationwide average cost of 13.7 cents per kWh. Average electricity costs in Chicago were higher than the national average in the previous four years (2016-2019) in August, ranging from 8.6 percent to 18.0 percent more. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Chicago area households for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were 76.3 cents per therm in August 2020, 26.0 percent less than the national average of $1.031 per therm. In each of the previous four years (2016-2019) in August, Chicago area utility (piped) gas costs were lower than the national average, ranging from 13.8 percent to 23.4 percent less. (See chart 3.)

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, core based statistical area consists of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Historical average energy prices for the U.S. and select metropolitan areas are available at www.bls.gov/regions/midwest/data/averageenergyprices_selectedareas_table.htm.

The Consumer Price Index for September 2020 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Year and month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
Chicago area United States Chicago area United States Chicago area United States

2019

August

$2.863 $2.716 $0.164 $0.139 $0.792 $1.034

September

2.796 2.694 0.161 0.139 0.756 1.019

October

2.733 2.741 0.166 0.136 0.767 1.041

November

2.676 2.687 0.141 0.133 0.764 1.058

December

2.638 2.652 0.141 0.133 0.760 1.057

2020

January

2.682 2.631 0.145 0.134 0.772 1.066

February

2.629 2.530 0.149 0.134 0.770 1.050

March

2.366 2.334 0.143 0.134 0.757 1.034

April

1.936 1.946 0.144 0.133 0.741 1.028

May

2.166 1.946 0.150 0.134 0.753 1.037

June

2.341 2.141 0.143 0.137 0.774 1.037

July

2.370 2.243 0.145 0.137 0.762 1.027

August

2.357 2.245 0.146 0.137 0.763 1.031

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 15:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Launches 12-week Cargo Service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PR
11:32aRed River Bank Announces Expansion to Lafayette, LA
GL
11:31aEBAY : Launches Seller-Driven Campaign Highlighting Challenges
AQ
11:31aCorient Announces New Strategic Partnership with Merchant
BU
11:31aLuxury SUV Market - Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Preference For Safety And Comfort to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aTaurine Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024
BU
11:31aSYNOPTEK :  Partners With NPWR Group to Extend Salesforce Capabilities
BU
11:31aGreen House Data Expands Services, Footprint, Rebrands as Lunavi as it Helps Organizations Illuminate Path from Legacy Systems to Modern Application Innovation
BU
11:31aCoverfly ‘Pitch Week' Kicks Off Virtually on Monday, September 21; the Industry's Largest Talent-Discovery Event, With Over 250 Pitch Meetings for New Writers
GL
11:30aToasting Texas Pecan Month with Texas Wine
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola shares slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : 'FinCEN' documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds - BuzzFeed, ICIJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group