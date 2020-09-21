Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — August 2020

News Release Information 20-1677-CHI

Monday, September 21, 2020

Gasoline prices averaged $2.357 per gallon in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area in August 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Acting Regional Commissioner Bryan Droste noted that area gasoline prices were down 50.6 cents compared to August 2019 when they averaged $2.863 per gallon. Chicago area households paid an average of 14.6 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity in August 2020, less than the 16.4 cents in August 2019. In August, the average cost of utility (piped) gas was 76.3 cents per therm, less than its average price of 79.2 cents per therm a year earlier. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

The $2.357 per gallon Chicago households paid for gasoline in August 2020 was 11.2 cents more than the nationwide average of $2.245. In the previous four years in August (2016-2019), Chicago area gasoline prices ranged from 5.2 cents to 17.2 cents more than the national average. (See chart 1.)

The 14.6 cents per kWh that Chicago households paid for electricity in August 2020 was 6.6 percent more than the nationwide average cost of 13.7 cents per kWh. Average electricity costs in Chicago were higher than the national average in the previous four years (2016-2019) in August, ranging from 8.6 percent to 18.0 percent more. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Chicago area households for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were 76.3 cents per therm in August 2020, 26.0 percent less than the national average of $1.031 per therm. In each of the previous four years (2016-2019) in August, Chicago area utility (piped) gas costs were lower than the national average, ranging from 13.8 percent to 23.4 percent less. (See chart 3.)

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, core based statistical area consists of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Historical average energy prices for the U.S. and select metropolitan areas are available at www.bls.gov/regions/midwest/data/averageenergyprices_selectedareas_table.htm.

The Consumer Price Index for September 2020 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

