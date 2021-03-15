Average Energy Prices, New York-Newark-Jersey City–February 2021

Gasoline prices averaged $2.612 per gallon in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area in February 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that gasoline prices were similar to last February when area households paid $2.617 per gallon. Electricity prices averaged 21.9 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), up from the 20.1 cents per kWh paid in February 2020. The average price of utility (piped) gas, at $1.321 per therm, was greater than last February's price of $1.226. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $2.612 a gallon, the price of gasoline in the New York area was similar to the $2.559 national average in February 2021. One year earlier, consumers in the New York area paid close to the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of a gallon of gasoline in February has been within 6 percent of the national average over the last 5 years. (See chart 1.)

The 21.9 cents per kWh New York area households paid for electricity in February 2021 was 60 percent more than the national average of 13.7 cents per kWh. Last February, electricity prices were 50 percent higher in the New York area compared to the nation. Over the past five years, electricity prices for local area consumers in February were 44 to 60 percent more than the national average. (See chart 2.)

The average price paid in February 2021 by New York area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, was $1.321 per therm, 18 percent more than the national average of $1.124. In February 2020, area consumers paid 17 percent more than the national average. The per-therm cost for natural gas in the New York area in February has exceeded the U.S. average by at least 13 percent over the past five years. (See chart 3.)

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, Core Based Statistical Area includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

The Consumer Price Index for March 2021 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at https://www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.

Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

