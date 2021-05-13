Log in
Average Energy Prices, Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue – April 2021

05/13/2021
News Release Information

21-903-SAN
Thursday, May 13, 2021

Gasoline prices averaged $3.321 a gallon in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area in April 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that area gasoline prices were $0.856 higher than last April when they averaged $2.465 per gallon. Seattle area households paid an average of 11.6 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in April 2021, higher than the 11.3 cents per kWh paid in April 2020. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.175 per therm in April was more than the $1.139 per therm spent last year. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $3.321 a gallon, Seattle area consumers paid 14.2 percent more than the $2.907 national average in April 2011. A year earlier, consumers in the Seattle area paid 26.7 percent more than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of a gallon of gasoline has been within 26.7 percent of the national average in the month of April during the past five years. (See chart 1.)

The 11.6 cents per kWh Seattle households paid for electricity in April 2021 was 16.5 percent less than the nationwide average of 13.9 cents per kWh. Last April, electricity costs were 15.0 percent lower in Seattle compared to the nation. In each of the past five years during the month of April, prices paid by Seattle area consumers for electricity were less than the U.S. average by at least 14.9 percent. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Seattle area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.175 per therm, similar to the national average in April 2021 ($1.166 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 10.8 percent more per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In the past five years, the per therm cost for natural gas in April in the Seattle area has varied between 1.5 percent below and 12.2 percent above the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. metropolitan area consists of King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties of Washington.


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Year and month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
Seattle area United States Seattle area United States Seattle area United States
2020

April

$2.465 $1.946 $0.113 $0.133 $1.139 $1.028

May

2.374 1.946 0.114 0.134 1.090 1.037

June

2.462 2.141 0.114 0.137 1.090 1.037

July

2.621 2.243 0.114 0.137 1.090 1.027

August

2.667 2.245 0.114 0.137 1.090 1.031

September

2.689 2.260 0.114 0.137 1.089 1.064

October

2.627 2.228 0.113 0.135 1.092 1.067

November

2.608 2.159 0.113 0.136 1.175 1.104

December

2.647 2.235 0.114 0.136 1.175 1.114
2021

January

2.726 2.391 0.114 0.136 1.175 1.119

February

2.871 2.559 0.114 0.137 1.175 1.124

March

3.165 2.856 0.114 0.138 1.175 1.144

April

3.321 2.907 0.116 0.139 1.175 1.166

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 15:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
