Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Average Energy Prices, Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue – January 2021

02/12/2021 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release Information

21-285-SAN
Friday, February 12, 2021

Gasoline prices averaged $2.726 a gallon in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area in January 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that area gasoline prices were lower than last January when they averaged $2.964 per gallon. Seattle area households paid an average of 11.4 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in January 2021, higher than the 11.1 cents per kWh paid in January 2020. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.175 per therm in January was more than the $1.137 per therm spent last year. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $2.726 a gallon, Seattle area consumers paid 14.0 percent more than the $2.391 national average in January 2021. A year earlier, consumers in the Seattle area paid 12.7 percent more than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of a gallon of gasoline has been within 25.2 percent of the national average in the month of January during the past five years. (See chart 1.)

The 11.4 cents per kWh Seattle households paid for electricity in January 2021 was 16.2 percent less than the nationwide average of 13.6 cents per kWh. Last January, electricity costs were 17.2 percent lower in Seattle compared to the nation. In each of the past five years during the month of January, prices paid by Seattle area consumers for electricity were less than the U.S. average by at least 16.2 percent. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Seattle area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.175 per therm, 5.0 percent more than the national average in January 2021 ($1.119 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 6.7 percent more per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In the past five years, the per therm cost for natural gas in January in the Seattle area has varied between 8.8 percent below and 12.2 percent above the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. metropolitan area consists of King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties of Washington.


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Year and month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
Seattle area United States Seattle area United States Seattle area United States
2020

January

$2.964 $2.631 $0.111 $0.134 $1.137 $1.066

February

2.956 2.530 0.111 0.134 1.137 1.050

March

2.950 2.334 0.111 0.134 1.139 1.034

April

2.465 1.946 0.113 0.133 1.139 1.028

May

2.374 1.946 0.114 0.134 1.090 1.037

June

2.462 2.141 0.114 0.137 1.090 1.037

July

2.621 2.243 0.114 0.137 1.090 1.027

August

2.667 2.245 0.114 0.137 1.090 1.031

September

2.689 2.260 0.114 0.137 1.089 1.064

October

2.627 2.228 0.113 0.135 1.092 1.067

November

2.608 2.159 0.113 0.136 1.175 1.104

December

2.647 2.235 0.114 0.136 1.175 1.114
2021

January

2.726 2.391 0.114 0.136 1.175 1.119

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 16:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aKONE OYJ : to equip Chengdu Magic Cube in China's Chengdu
AQ
06:10aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds ALUS, PACE, CLII, and CRSA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
06:09aTreat Yourself This Valentine's Day
PU
06:09aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Germany | New travel restrictions until 17th of February
PU
06:09aALKEMY S P A : 12.02.2021 – FY 2020 risultati preliminari
PU
06:06aAMERICAN AIRLINES : White House meets with airline CEOs on COVID-19 travel issues
RE
06:06aALIBABA : SoftBank-backed Coupang reveals revenue surge ahead of U.S. IPO
RE
06:06aASTRAZENECA : Hunt for Covid-19 Vaccine Will Have Stumbles
AQ
06:05aLONG-TERM PERSPECTIVES ON THE NORWEGIAN ECONOMY 2021 : Poised for long-term success
PU
06:05aMCDONALD : Canadian operators rally to support RMHC Manitoba with $500K ➝
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Vaccine production not perfect but our drug saves lives, AstraZeneca says, as ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ