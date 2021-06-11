Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Average Energy Prices, Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue – May 2021

06/11/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release Information

21-1112-SAN
Friday, June 11, 2021

Gasoline prices averaged $3.448 a gallon in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area in May 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that area gasoline prices were $1.074 higher than last May when they averaged $2.374 per gallon. Seattle area households paid an average of 11.6 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in May 2021, compared to the 11.4 cents per kWh paid in May 2020. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.186 per therm in May was more than the $1.090 per therm spent last year. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $3.448 a gallon, Seattle area consumers paid 13.4 percent more than the $3.041 national average in May 2011. A year earlier, consumers in the Seattle area paid 22.0 percent more than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of a gallon of gasoline has been within 22.0 percent of the national average in the month of May during the past five years. (See chart 1.)

The 11.6 cents per kWh Seattle households paid for electricity in May 2021 was 17.1 percent less than the nationwide average of 14.0 cents per kWh. Last May, electricity costs were 14.9 percent lower in Seattle compared to the nation. In each of the past five years during the month of May, prices paid by Seattle area consumers for electricity were less than the U.S. average by at least 14.9 percent. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Seattle area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.186 per therm, similar to the national average in May 2021 ($1.201 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 5.1 percent more per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In the past five years, the per therm cost for natural gas in May in the Seattle area has varied between 3.5 percent below and 10.9 percent above the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. metropolitan area consists of King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties of Washington.


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Year and month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
Seattle area United States Seattle area United States Seattle area United States
2020

May

$2.374 $1.946 $0.114 $0.134 $1.090 $1.037

June

2.462 2.141 0.114 0.137 1.090 1.037

July

2.621 2.243 0.114 0.137 1.090 1.027

August

2.667 2.245 0.114 0.137 1.090 1.031

September

2.689 2.260 0.114 0.137 1.089 1.064

October

2.627 2.228 0.113 0.135 1.092 1.067

November

2.608 2.159 0.113 0.136 1.175 1.104

December

2.647 2.235 0.114 0.136 1.175 1.114
2021

January

2.726 2.391 0.114 0.136 1.175 1.119

February

2.871 2.559 0.114 0.137 1.175 1.124

March

3.165 2.856 0.114 0.138 1.175 1.144

April

3.321 2.907 0.116 0.139 1.175 1.166

May

3.448 3.041 0.116 0.140 1.186 1.201

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pTOUCAN INTERACTIVE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pIndependent Grocery Pharmacies Need DIR Fee Reform Now
PU
03:51pSEADRILL  : New Finance Limited - Update on Restructuring Discussions and SeaMex Ltd. Joint Venture (Form 6-K)
PU
03:51pUNION ACQUISITION II  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pMooney Announces Over $2 Million in Grants for Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics
PU
03:49pPACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:47pNEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Dean Baquet
PU
03:45pJUNE WASDE REPORT : Ending Stocks Increase, Supply Remains Tight
PU
03:45pEMPRESAS COPEC S A  : and Belén Educa Foundation launch English tutoring program
PU
03:45pROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PCT
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021
3Four directors call for Toshiba shake-up in revolt after explosive probe
4SANNE GROUP PLC : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
5India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules

HOT NEWS