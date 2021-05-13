Log in
Average Energy Prices, Washington-Arlington-Alexandria – April 2021

05/13/2021 | 11:12am EDT
News Release Information

21-899-PHI
Thursday, May 13, 2021

Gasoline prices averaged $2.822 per gallon in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria area in April 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Alexandra Hall Bovee noted that area gasoline prices increased from last April when they averaged $2.121 per gallon. Washington area households paid an average of 12.7 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in April 2021, close to the 12.9 cents in April 2020. The average price of utility (piped) gas at $1.465 per therm in April 2021 was up 20.6 percent from $1.215 per therm a year earlier. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $2.822 per gallon, Washington area consumers paid 2.9 percent less than the national average of $2.907 for a gallon of gasoline in April 2021. From 2017 to 2020, prices for a gallon of gasoline in Washington ranged from 2.2 percent lower to 9.0 percent higher compared to the U.S. average in April. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

The 12.7 cents per kWh that Washington households paid for electricity in April 2021 was 8.6 percent below the nationwide average of 13.9 cents. Last April, the price per kWh for electricity in Washington was 3.0 percent below the national average. From 2017 to 2019, electricity prices for the Washington area remained at least 5.9 percent below those for the nation in April. (See chart 2.)

The price paid by Washington area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, was $1.465 per therm in April 2021, 25.6 percent above the national average of $1.166 per therm. Last April, the price for utility (piped) gas in Washington was 18.2 percent higher than the national average. From 2017 to 2019, the price for utility (piped) gas in the Washington area ranged from 11.0 percent to 28.1 percent higher than the national average in April. (See chart 3.)

The Consumer Price Index for May 2021 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MA-WV, Core Based Statistical Area includes the District of Columbia; the counties of Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, and Prince George's in Maryland; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park and the counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren in Virginia; and the county of Jefferson in West Virginia.

Year and Month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
United States Washington United States Washington United States Washington
2020

April

$1.946 $2.121 $0.133 $0.129 $1.028 $1.215

May

1.946 2.064 0.134 0.125 1.037 1.255

June

2.141 2.090 0.137 0.131 1.037 1.309

July

2.243 2.186 0.137 0.134 1.027 1.333

August

2.245 2.204 0.137 0.133 1.031 1.130

September

2.260 2.239 0.137 0.132 1.064 1.181

October

2.228 2.263 0.135 0.132 1.067 1.217

November

2.159 2.197 0.136 0.126 1.104 1.221

December

2.235 2.245 0.136 0.127 1.114 1.147
2021

January

2.391 2.371 0.136 0.127 1.119 1.194

February

2.559 2.482 0.137 0.126 1.124 1.212

March

2.856 2.788 0.138 0.127 1.144 1.370

April

2.907 2.822 0.139 0.127 1.166 1.465

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 15:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS