Average Energy Prices, Washington-Arlington-Alexandria – August 2021

News Release Information

21-1674-PHI
Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Gasoline prices averaged $3.204 per gallon in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria area in August 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Alexandra Hall Bovee noted that area gasoline prices increased 45.4 percent from last August when they averaged $2.204 per gallon. Washington area households paid an average of 13.8 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in August 2021, 3.8 percent higher than the 13.3 cents in August 2020. The average price of utility (piped) gas at $1.553 per therm in August 2021 was up 37.4 percent from $1.130 per therm a year earlier. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $3.204 per gallon, Washington area consumers paid 4.4 percent less than the national average of $3.351 for a gallon of gasoline in August 2021. From 2017 to 2020, prices for a gallon of gasoline in Washington were close to the U.S. average in August, differing by 1.8 percent or less. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

The 13.8 cents per kWh that Washington households paid for electricity in August 2021 was 4.2 percent below the nationwide average of 14.4 cents. Last August, the price per kWh for electricity in Washington was 2.9 percent below the national average. From 2017 to 2019, electricity prices for the Washington area remained at least 4.9 percent below those for the nation in August. (See chart 2.)

The price paid by Washington area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, was $1.553 per therm in August 2021, 22.6 percent above the national average of $1.267 per therm. Last August, the price for utility (piped) gas in Washington was 9.6 percent higher than the national average. From 2017 to 2019, the price for utility (piped) gas in the Washington area ranged from 11.2 percent to 32.6 percent higher than the national average in August. (See chart 3.)

The Consumer Price Index for September 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MA-WV, Core Based Statistical Area includes the District of Columbia; the counties of Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, and Prince George's in Maryland; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park and the counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren in Virginia; and the county of Jefferson in West Virginia.

Year and Month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
United States Washington United States Washington United States Washington
2020

August

$2.245 $2.204 $0.137 $0.133 $1.031 $1.130

September

2.260 2.239 0.137 0.132 1.064 1.181

October

2.228 2.263 0.135 0.132 1.067 1.217

November

2.159 2.197 0.136 0.126 1.104 1.221

December

2.235 2.245 0.136 0.127 1.114 1.147
2021

January

2.391 2.371 0.136 0.127 1.119 1.194

February

2.559 2.482 0.137 0.126 1.124 1.212

March

2.856 2.788 0.138 0.127 1.144 1.370

April

2.907 2.822 0.139 0.127 1.166 1.465

May

3.041 2.967 0.140 0.126 1.201 1.478

June

3.245 3.153 0.142 0.136 1.219 1.553

July

3.326 3.190 0.143 0.138 1.241 1.607

August

3.351 3.204 0.144 0.138 1.267 1.553

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 19:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS