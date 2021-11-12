Log in
Average Energy Prices, Washington-Arlington-Alexandria – October 2021

11/12/2021 | 03:38pm EST
News Release Information

21-2016-PHI
Friday, November 12, 2021

Gasoline prices averaged $3.371 per gallon in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria area in October 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Alexandra Hall Bovee noted that area gasoline prices increased 49.0 percent from last October when they averaged $2.263 per gallon. Washington area households paid an average of 13.8 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in October 2021, 4.5 percent higher than the 13.2 cents in October 2020. The average price of utility (piped) gas at $1.612 per therm in October 2021 was up 32.5 percent from $1.217 per therm a year earlier. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $3.371 per gallon, Washington area consumers paid 3.0 percent less than the national average of $3.477 for a gallon of gasoline in October 2021. From 2017 to 2020, prices for a gallon of gasoline in Washington were close to the U.S. average in October, differing by 3.8 percent or less. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

The 13.8 cents per kWh that Washington households paid for electricity in October 2021 was 2.8 percent below the nationwide average of 14.2 cents. Last October, the price per kWh for electricity in Washington was 2.2 percent below the national average. From 2017 to 2019, electricity prices for the Washington area ranged from 2.9 to 4.4 percent below those for the nation in October. (See chart 2.)

The price paid by Washington area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, was $1.612 per therm in October 2021, 16.6 percent above the national average of $1.383 per therm. Last October, the price for utility (piped) gas in Washington was 14.1 percent higher than the national average. From 2017 to 2019, the price for utility (piped) gas in the Washington area ranged from 10.3 percent lower to 18.2 percent higher than the national average in October. (See chart 3.)

The Consumer Price Index for November 2021 is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MA-WV, Core Based Statistical Area includes the District of Columbia; the counties of Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, and Prince George's in Maryland; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park and the counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren in Virginia; and the county of Jefferson in West Virginia.

Year and month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
United States Washington United States Washington United States Washington

2020

October

$2.228 $2.263 $0.135 $0.132 $1.067 $1.217

November

2.159 2.197 0.136 0.126 1.104 1.221

December

2.235 2.245 0.136 0.127 1.114 1.147

2021

January

2.391 2.580 0.136 0.151 1.119 1.075

February

2.559 2.737 0.137 0.152 1.124 1.085

March

2.856 2.951 0.138 0.146 1.144 1.085

April

2.907 2.940 0.139 0.149 1.166 1.092

May

3.041 3.066 0.140 0.152 1.201 1.091

June

3.245 3.204 0.142 0.161 1.219 1.103

July

3.326 3.274 0.143 0.160 1.241 1.135

August

3.351 3.309 0.144 0.160 1.267 1.142

September

3.361 3.198 0.144 0.137 1.302 1.429

October

3.477 3.371 0.142 0.138 1.383 1.612

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 20:37:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
