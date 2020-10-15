Log in
Average earnings for August 2020 about the same as earnings for the previous month

10/15/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Average earnings for August 2020 about the same as earnings for July 2020
Average earnings for August 2020 amounted to EUR 1,812.66 gross and EUR 1,177.88 net. Compared to earnings for July 2020 they were higher in nominal terms by 0.1% and in real terms by 0.2%.

If average earnings were calculated by the number of persons in paid employment on the basis of paid hours (and not on the basis of the number of persons in paid employment who received earnings), average gross earnings for August 2020 would be lower than average gross earnings for July 2020 by 1.0% (in nominal terms).

Average earnings for August 2020 in the public sector lower, in the private sector higher than earnings for July 2020
Compared to earnings for July 2020, average gross earnings for August 2020 decreased in the public sector by 1.7% (in the institutional sector general government they went down by 2.6%), while in the private sector they increased by 1.1%.

Average gross earnings for August 2020 the highest in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The highest average gross earnings for August 2020 were paid in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (EUR 2,774.26); in that activity average gross earnings (compared to average gross earnings for the previous month) also increased the most (by 7.7%; mainly due to higher extra payments paid with earnings for August 2020).

On the other hand, average gross earnings for August 2020, compared to average gross earnings for July 2020, decreased the most in public administration and defence, compulsory social security (by 3.7%).

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

