Average earnings in the IV-th quarter 2020

03/11/2021 | 05:14pm EST
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that the average gross monthly nominal earnings at the units in the real sector with 4 and more employees as well all budgetary institutions amounted to 8107,5 lei in 2020, increasing by 10,2% compared to year 2019.

In the IV-th quarter 2020 the average gross nominal earnings constituted 8859,9 Lei, an increase of 9,7% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and with 13,4% compared to the fourth quarter 2019.

The real earnings index in 2020 compared to 2019 (calculated as the ratio between the gross earnings index and the consumer price index) was 106,2%. The real earnings index in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was 112,3%.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 22:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
