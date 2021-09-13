Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Average gold price increase of 11 per cent over past 50 years

09/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

© Umicore

Investors trust gold as a safe haven and store of value in times of inflation. The fact that it can be a valuable contribution to the overall performance of investors' portfolios, and not only in times of crisis, has been underpinned by a recent World Gold Council study based on London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) data, which looks into the price development of gold over the past 50 years.

Gold performance: on par with US stocks, exceeding US bonds

Although it generates neither interest nor dividends, an analysis of the US dollar gold price development between 1971 and 2020 showed an average annual price increase of 11 per cent, roughly equivalent to the performance of US stocks and exceeding that of US corporate and government bonds. The precious metal's stabilising powers on portfolio performance are long-term. They can offset losses incurred by stocks, bonds, or commodities such as oil. Gold shows no correlation to any of these asset classes and can even develop a negative correlation to some in an uncertain market environment or during geopolitical crises.

High price volatility possible in the short term, dry spells in the medium term

Within a single year, the gold price can be extremely volatile, as shown in a study by German precious metal news platform Gold.de: it experienced an overall decrease in 20 of the past 50 years, but gained over the course of the remaining 30 years. Even in the medium term, the gold price is prone to dry spells, with the longest lasting from 1988 to 1992.

However, the maximum gains within one year far exceeded the maximum annual losses: the worst gold performance was in 1981 with a 32.6 per cent price decline, while 1979 saw the best with a 126.55 per cent gain.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aSQI DIAGNOSTICS : Appoints Andrew Morris as Chief Executive Officer, and Grants Options
PR
08:17aKansas City Southern board rules CP Rail bid superior to CN agreement
AQ
08:17aUROGEN PHARMA LTD. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17aENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:16aGet on with implementing Basel capital rules, says Bank of England
RE
08:16aCELESTICA : Basil Street taps Celestica for design, manufacturing for pizza kiosks
AQ
08:16aADICET BIO, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:16aKESKO OYJ : financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022
AQ
08:16aLIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES : Supports Ontario's Approach to Technology and Standards for Digital Identity
AQ
08:16aGENSTAR CAPITAL : Names Charles Goldman to Strategic Advisory Board
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight against Google Play ..
2In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
3Stocks on back foot as inflation, tax and regulation woes weigh
4Oil at one-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate
5China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry - minister

HOT NEWS