Average gross earnings for October 2020 1.2% higher than earnings for the previous month

Average earnings for October 2020 higher than earnings for September 2020

Average gross earnings for October 2020 amounted to EUR 1,821.44. Compared to gross earnings for September 2020 they were higher in nominal terms by 1.2% and in real terms by 0.9%. Average net earnings for October 2020 amounted to EUR 1,181.35 and were higher than net earnings for September 2020, in nominal terms by 1.0% and in real terms by 0.7%.

Average earnings for October 2020 (compared to earnings for September 2020) increased more in the public sector

Compared to earnings for September 2020, average gross earnings for October 2020 increased in the public sector by 2.9% (in the institutional sector general government by 3.3%), while in the private sector they increased by 0.3%.

Average earnings increased the most in human health and social work activities and decreased the most in accommodation and food service activities

The highest average gross earnings for October 2020 were paid in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (EUR 2,605.03), followed by financial and insurance activities (EUR 2,518.43).

Compared to earnings for September 2020, average gross earnings for October 2020 increased the most in human health and social work activities (by 10.2%) and decreased the most in accommodation and food service activities (by 9.2%).

The increase in average gross earnings in human health and social work activities was (among other things) a result of higher payment of allowances related to the COVID-19 epidemic, while the decrease in accommodation and food service activities was largely due to the increase in the number of temporarily laid-off employees in the second half of October 2020 and the increase in the number of employees who worked part-time.

If average gross earnings for October 2020 were calculated by the number of persons in paid employment on the basis of paid hours (and not on the basis of the number of persons in paid employment who received earnings), they would be higher than gross earnings for September 2020 in human health and social work activities (by 10.4%), while they would be lower in accommodation and food service activities (by 0.9%). Comparable data for other NACE sections of activities are available in the attachment Average monthly gross earnings calculated by the number of persons in paid employment on the basis of paid hours, by legal persons by activities and sectors, Slovenia, October 2020, provisional data.