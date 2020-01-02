Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Average gross earnings for October 2020 1.2% higher than earnings for the previous month

12/15/2020 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Average earnings for October 2020 higher than earnings for September 2020
Average gross earnings for October 2020 amounted to EUR 1,821.44. Compared to gross earnings for September 2020 they were higher in nominal terms by 1.2% and in real terms by 0.9%. Average net earnings for October 2020 amounted to EUR 1,181.35 and were higher than net earnings for September 2020, in nominal terms by 1.0% and in real terms by 0.7%.

Average earnings for October 2020 (compared to earnings for September 2020) increased more in the public sector
Compared to earnings for September 2020, average gross earnings for October 2020 increased in the public sector by 2.9% (in the institutional sector general government by 3.3%), while in the private sector they increased by 0.3%.

Average earnings increased the most in human health and social work activities and decreased the most in accommodation and food service activities
The highest average gross earnings for October 2020 were paid in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (EUR 2,605.03), followed by financial and insurance activities (EUR 2,518.43).

Compared to earnings for September 2020, average gross earnings for October 2020 increased the most in human health and social work activities (by 10.2%) and decreased the most in accommodation and food service activities (by 9.2%).

The increase in average gross earnings in human health and social work activities was (among other things) a result of higher payment of allowances related to the COVID-19 epidemic, while the decrease in accommodation and food service activities was largely due to the increase in the number of temporarily laid-off employees in the second half of October 2020 and the increase in the number of employees who worked part-time.

If average gross earnings for October 2020 were calculated by the number of persons in paid employment on the basis of paid hours (and not on the basis of the number of persons in paid employment who received earnings), they would be higher than gross earnings for September 2020 in human health and social work activities (by 10.4%), while they would be lower in accommodation and food service activities (by 0.9%). Comparable data for other NACE sections of activities are available in the attachment Average monthly gross earnings calculated by the number of persons in paid employment on the basis of paid hours, by legal persons by activities and sectors, Slovenia, October 2020, provisional data.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:44:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aWTTC WORLD TRAVEL & TOURISM COUNCIL : Statement on the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit
PU
04:55aSingapore to open travel bubble as it prepares to stand in for Davos
RE
04:52aVaccine impact on moribund oil demand is several months away - IEA
RE
04:50aLloyd's of London, Parsyl launch initiative to insure COVID-19 vaccine distribution
RE
04:49aVaccine impact on moribund oil demand is several months away - IEA
RE
04:48aH&M's fourth quarter sales hit by second coronavirus wave
RE
04:45aValue added in net sales revenues in human health and social work activities 72%
PU
04:45aAverage gross earnings for October 2020 1.2% higher than earnings for the previous month
PU
04:45aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The value of construction put in place 2.3% lower than in September 2020 and 0.3% lower than in October 2019
PU
04:44aOil dips on demand worries as COVID-19 lockdowns tighten
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
3U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
5MODERNA, INC. : Moderna COVID-19 vaccine documents accessed in EMA cyberattack

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ