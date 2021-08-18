Average paid employment and average gross wages and salaries in enterprise sector in July 2021

18.08.2021

In July 2021, average paid employment in enterprise sector was higher by 1.8% y/y and amounted to 6361.7 thousand, while average wages and salaries were higher by 8.7% y/y and amounted to 5851.87 PLN (gross).

In July 2021 average paid employment in enterprise sector remained at a level similar to that recorded a month earlier. In the two previous months, an increase in average paid employ-ment by 0.3% was observed, both in June 2021 compared to May 2021 and in May 2021 com-pared to April 2021.

In relation of July 2021 to the corresponding month of 2020, an increase in average paid em-ployment by 1.8% was observed.