AveriSource Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Status

AveriSource, a provider of Mainframe and AS/400 Application Modernization software and solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that AveriSource has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.

AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.

Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency differentiates AveriSource as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering software products that help customers embrace cloud and application transformation, reducing licensing costs, optimizing operational costs, and improving performance, agility, and resiliency. These tools can perform an application portfolio assessment, identifying the applications that are candidates for modernization; augment and automate developer tasks to carry out the modernization of legacy applications.

“AveriSource is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve the new AWS Migration & Modernization Competency status,” said David Gutzman, Managing Partner, AveriSource. “At AveriSource, we are leveraging our 20+ years of expertise with mainframe and AS/400 applications, programming languages and microservices to help organizations seamlessly modernize and transform from monolithic applications to cloud native. Our suite of software and solutions inventory, assess, analyze, document and transform legacy applications.”

“This is a great achievement for AveriSource,” said David Falke, Vice President within CGI’s Healthcare and Social Services Practice. “CGI has proudly partnered with AveriSource to support a government client to successfully modernize a number of COBOL applications to AWS. This new status is well-deserved and we look forward to continuing our partnership with AveriSource in the future.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Inventory & Reporting

AveriSource provides automated inventory and reporting on legacy applications and code from mainframe and AS/400 systems. These reports include detailed information on files, programs, languages, business logic, business rules, and more. Reports are dynamically presented through AveriSource’s Interactive Software Analysis Technologies (iSAT), configurable through the user-interface, and customizable based on organizational roles and functions. Common use cases include improved maintenance and modernization efforts when maintaining legacy languages as well as accurately scoping the level of effort required for rewriting or re-architecting legacy applications into modern languages.

Extraction & Decision Analysis

Organizations planning for or in-process of application migrations leverage iSAT’s decision analysis capabilities. Business rule extraction, logic visualizations, program flow graphs, data flow graphs, annotation, complexity analysis, and impact analysis are some of the key iSAT features that reduce risk and accelerate transformation planning and design.

Microservices & Transformation

AveriSource’s newest innovation comes as an extension of iSAT. AppDev and DevOps teams can now utilize the inventory, reports, and metadata from iSAT to deliver both data and business rules as microservices in cloud native C# or Java. The solution is delivered as self-service or as-a-service from AveriSource to accelerate forward engineering efforts for modern and cloud native applications.

About AveriSource - AveriSource is the global leader in automated Mainframe and AS/400 Digital Migration and Modernization, helping clients accelerate their journey to the Cloud. AveriSource’s iSAT Platform (Interactive Software Analysis Technologies), is used by Global Systems Integrators, Enterprises and Federal and State government agencies to digitally migrate and modernize legacy software.

