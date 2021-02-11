Log in
Avetta : receives global recognition for efforts to educate supply chain partners during the pandemic

02/11/2021 | 09:24am EST
The Stevie® Awards honors Avetta’s innovative efforts in sales, customer service and content marketing during the outbreak

Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management software, is receiving global honors for taking an early initiative to educate supply chain partners regarding challenges during the COVID-19 outbreak. Avetta will receive recognition for its content marketing campaign at the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The company's senior vice president of sales is also receiving a Stevie Award for starting innovative methods to increase sales and help customers during the economic downturn.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes entered this year's competition. More than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees chose the winners.

“In every area of the company, including in marketing and sales, we work toward helping our clients make their workplaces safer and protect the health of workers and their families,” said Arshad Matin, president and CEO of Avetta. “Congrats to our sales and marketing team for delivering award-winning processes and resources for businesses to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. A high-level awards program such as the Stevie Awards provides excellent validation of those efforts.”

Message of Hope

Avetta Marketing Content Manager Christine Hogge and her team are being honored with a Silver Stevie Award in the Most Valuable Response by a Sales (Marketing) Team category. The group launched a content marketing campaign that includes a resource center with more than 70 resources to help company executives cope with the coronavirus, including best practices for business continuity planning and rethinking future supply chains.

The team produced a 20-page paper on the coronavirus on February 27, 2020, more than two weeks before the first U.S. lockdowns went into effect. Supply Chain Lessons Learned from the Coronavirus and SARS Outbreaks.”

Mission of Safety

Scott Spencer and his sales team will receive a Bronze Stevie Award in the Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year category. The Senior Vice President of Sales for Avetta moved all sales meetings online and found new ways to remove friction points and mentor his sales team at a higher level. Their efforts helped Avetta increase sales during the economic downturn in 2020.

Spencer says his success with Avetta isn't driven by money but by his passion for workplace safety. Spencer's family are all in construction, and his grandfather died after a scaffolding failure at his work site.

“My grandfather's death made me want to create workplaces where that kind of accident doesn't happen,” said Spencer. “Our salespeople aren't just selling software; they're selling safety and a business change that will prevent accidents and save lives.”

The Stevie Awards

The Stevie Award categories recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Avetta and other organizations will be honored at a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries, including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management, and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors, and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients' supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients' sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 100K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.


© Business Wire 2021
