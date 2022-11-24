Avian flu outbreak wipes out 50.54 mln U.S. birds, a record

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Avian flu has wiped out
50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it
the country's deadliest outbreak in history, U.S. Department of
Agriculture data showed on Thursday.
The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent
the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to date, topping the
previous record of 50.5 million birds that died in an avian-flu
outbreak in 2015.
Birds often die after becoming infected. Entire flocks,
which can top a million birds at egg-laying chicken farms, are
also culled to control the spread of the disease after a bird
tests positive.
Losses of poultry flocks sent prices for eggs and turkey
meat to record highs, worsening economic pain for consumers
facing red-hot inflation and making Thursday's Thanksgiving
celebrations more expensive in the United States. Europe and
Britain are also suffering their worst avian-flu crises, and
some British supermarkets rationed customers' egg purchases
after the outbreak disrupted supplies.
The U.S. outbreak, which began in February, infected flocks
of poultry and non-poultry birds across 46 states, USDA data
show. Wild birds like ducks transmit the virus, known as highly
pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), through their feces, feathers
or direct contact with poultry.
"Wild birds continue to spread HPAI throughout the country
as they migrate, so preventing contact between domestic flocks
and wild birds is critical to protecting U.S. poultry," said
Rosemary Sifford, the USDA's chief veterinary officer.
Farmers struggled to keep the disease and wild birds out of
their barns after increasing security and cleaning measures
following the 2015 outbreak. In 2015, about 30% of the cases
were traced directly to wild bird origins, compared to 85% this
year, the USDA told Reuters.
Government officials are studying infections at turkey
farms, in particular, in hopes of developing new recommendations
for preventing infections. Turkey farms account for more than
70% of the commercial poultry farms infected in the outbreak,
the USDA said.
People should avoid unprotected contact birds that look sick
or have died, though the outbreak poses a low risk to the
general public, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
