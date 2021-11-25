Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Avianca to reoffer jobs to around 100 pilots amid restructuring

11/25/2021 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Avianca Airlines plane is seen in El Salvador

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Airline Avianca Holdings, which is in the process of finishing a restructuring process under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is to offer around 100 pilots who left the company following a strike in 2017 the chance to rejoin the company, it said on Thursday.

"Without doubt, today we mark a milestone in our history and this is a golden opportunity to start from scratch, to strengthen teamwork and build the Avianca we all need," said the company's chief executive and president, Adrian Neuhauser.

The airline struggled with a 51-day pilots' strike between September and November 2017, grounding half its fleet and resulting in dozens of pilots being fired, while others resigned or were pensioned off.

The plan will permit the airline to operate more than 200 direct routes with its fleet of more than 130 aircraft by 2025, it said.

The pilots who return to Avianca will do so under the same conditions that were agreed with pilots in 2020, while the company plans to start a training program that exceeds the requirements of aeronautical regulations.

Avianca filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after being battered by the coronavirus pandemic. A court in the United States approved the company's restructuring plan in November.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08pAvianca to reoffer jobs to around 100 pilots amid restructuring
RE
04:30pToronto market rises for third day as technology rallies
RE
04:28pToronto market rises for third day as technology rallies
RE
04:27pCanada tells Boeing its bid for C$19 billion fighter jet contract falls short - source
RE
04:16pQuebec trims fiscal 2021-22 budget deficit forecast, boosts spending ahead of 2022 election year
RE
04:11pCanada's emissions-cutting efforts falling short -environment watchdog
RE
04:10pUZAFI &NDASH; STATE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE OF RE : Work is ongoing on the implementation of a new system of incentives for investment and foreign trade activities
PU
04:05pNew zealand's housing affordability to worsen over the next two to three years, say analysts
RE
04:05p"Berserk" New Zealand house price rises to calm next year, fall in 2023
RE
04:05pNew zealand house prices forecast to rise 4.0% in 2022 and fall 2.5% in 2023 (vs +2.5% and +2.5% in aug poll)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China criticizes U.S. for putting Chinese firms on trade blacklist
2More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
4Kuwait reaffirms support for OPEC+ agreement -state news agency
5LUFTHANSA AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank

HOT NEWS