Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to Colorful Guizhou Airlines. This is ACG’s first aircraft delivery to Colorful Guizhou Airlines and the first of three A320neo family aircraft scheduled to deliver to the Chinese carrier from ACG’s order book with Airbus.

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of First A320neo to Colorful Guizhou Airlines

“We are proud to welcome Colorful Guizhou Airlines as a new ACG customer,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG. “We look forward to the airline operating this modern, fuel-efficient aircraft and we wish the team at Colorful every success with their fleet expansion plans.”

“This is our fifth A320neo aircraft to be added to our fleet at Colorful Guizhou Airlines, which manifests the strategic cooperation between Colorful Guizhou Airlines and ACG. We look forward to deepening the mutually beneficial partnership with ACG to help with our fleet expansion plan,” said Fanyu Liu, CEO and president of Colorful Guizhou Airlines. “The A320neo offers our passengers an enhanced travel experience, is economical and offers significant environmental performance.”

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

