Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320neo Aircraft to Viva Air

10/01/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to Viva Air. This is Viva Air’s first A320neo and the first aircraft to deliver as part of a multi-aircraft transaction between ACG and the airline.

“We are pleased to announce the delivery of this new A320neo aircraft to Viva Air and we look forward to continuing to grow our long-term relationship with the Viva Air team and supporting them in their developments in Latin America,” said Khanh T. Tran, president and CEO of ACG.

“At Viva, we’re very pleased to receive the first out of 35 new A320neo aircraft. For us, this is an important milestone in the path of expansion not only of our airline, but also of the low-cost model in the region. Viva is also pleased to be continuing our relationship with ACG, a long standing partner having leased Viva’s first ever aircraft (MSN 1306 'Dani'), and now our first A320neo. We look forward to working with the ACG team in the years to come,” said Felix Antelo, CEO of Viva Air.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of August 17, 2020, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

About Viva Air

Viva Air is the pioneer group of Low-Cost Airlines in the region, created by Irelandia Aviation, the leading developer of Low-Cost Airlines in the world. Viva Air operates domestic and international flights to more than 25 destinations throughout Colombia, Peru, and the United States. During 2019, the airline transported more than 6 million passengers and is inaugurating the first out of 35 new A320neo aircraft into its operation in the coming months.


© Business Wire 2020
