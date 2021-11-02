Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to S7 Airlines

Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to S7 Airlines. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this is the second of three A321neos to be delivered to S7 from ACG’s order book.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

