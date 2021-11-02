Log in
Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to S7 Airlines

11/02/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to S7 Airlines. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this is the second of three A321neos to be delivered to S7 from ACG’s order book.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006055/en/

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to S7 Airlines (Photo: Business Wire)

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to S7 Airlines (Photo: Business Wire)

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement unless required by law.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.


© Business Wire 2021
